2017 Valentine's Day: 5 Gifts Your Petrolhead Partner Will Love To Have

If your significant other is a petrolhead at heart, it could be a little difficult to find the right gift for them. While for the occasion tie, chocolates or a lovely dress would suffice, car nuts can be a little difficult to please or may be just easier, if you know what to buy them. So, we at carandbike, who are as nuts about everything related to automobiles list down the five gifts that you can consider for your petrolhead partner.

Car Care Products

1) Car Care Products

While you would choose a soothing bathe with fancy soaps and shampoos on a Sunday, chances are your petrolhead partner would choose exactly the same thing for his/her ride. So, this Valentine's Day, why not present your partner with car care products that help bring out the shine of his/her car or bike. Car care kits are available at most automotive stores or you could compile one yourself and order the items online with essentials like a car shampoo, car brush, micro fibre cloth, car wax, tyre foam, interior fabric or leather cleaner and windshield shade among other things. There is a certain satisfaction when petrolheads clean their ride themselves and certainly they are ought to love you more for it.

Ferrari 125S Scale Model

2) Scale Models

There is absolutely no way you can go wrong with this one. Car nuts love collecting scale models, irrespective of their age and this certainly makes for the best gift, something this writer can vouch for. From Hamleys to the online stores, buying locations are most of these places, which have elaborate collections of popular manufacturers. Brands like Kinsmart, Maisto, Bburago have some really nice models in different sizes, while you also get vintage models like the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, Bugatti Type 35 as well as the Jaguar E-Type on sale. Motorcycle options are also in abundance with the KTM 1290 Super Duke R, Ducati Diavel, Yamaha R1 and even the Suzuki GSX-1000R with MotoGP livery being some of the popular options available. If you are looking into something more authentic with scale models and have a bit more to splurge, you can also look at brands like Otto, BBR, GT-Spirit, Tekno and CMC that charge a premium, but give you scale models that are droolworthy.

Riding gear options are plenty including helmets, jackets, boots

3) Riding Gear

If your significant other is into two wheels, chances are you will be the second most important person in his/her life. So what better way than to support their passion. Riding gear options are in abundance right now, starting from gold standard helmets, armoured jackets, riding boots to gloves and pants. You have plenty of options to choose from. Chances are your partner already has a list made up of what gear s/he plans to buy next, so you could always refer to that or just slip in the question into a conversation, to get the right answer. From trusted dealers to online outlets, sourcing world class gear isn't that much of a hassle anymore; and certain international websites like Revzilla and Amazon will also ship it to you in India for a marginal premium. Here's a chance for you to show how much you appreciate their passion, while also ensuring they come back safe after every ride. Come to think of it, you are gifting yourself some 'peace of mind'.

Car Detailing

4) Car Spa Vouchers

Sometimes things just look better in the hands of professionals and buying a car spa voucher may just be the perfect gift for your petrolhead valentine. From deep exterior cleanings, interior detailing, engine bay clean up and much more, your vehicle is in good hands, as experienced folks ensure each and every corner of your car and bike is cleaned. Certain outlets also flatten out small dents or fill up any crevices, bringing an all-new look to your vehicle. Here's a suggestion, if the car or motorcycle is new, you can always add teflon coating to the spa package, to make sure the life of the paint stays new for longer.

Vossen Alloy Wheels

5) Accessories

Auto accessories can be a tricky space, but exciting, if you know the choice of your partner. Options include aftermarket infotainment system, speaker units, Hella lights, navigation systems, car security systems and much more. If they like working on their machine, a neatly equipped toolkit, isn't a bad option either. You could also go for some lovely looking alloy wheels and new tyres or may be opt for a vinyl wrap, if that's something that your partner finds exciting. Needless to say, this won't be a surprise, but a much calculated gift and certainly the one that gets more appreciation as well from your significant other.

Honourable Mention:

If any of the above options aren't enticing enough, you can also look for motorsport merchandise, auto related books, video games, vintage collection iterms and Lego sets. Why not buy tickets for one of the upcoming MotoGP or F1 races internationally, quite the vacation, we would say, for both of you.