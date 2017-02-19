2017 Triumph Street Triple India Launch Details Revealed

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple is one of the promising superbikes you should be looking forward and also the one that we recently rode down the iconic Catalunya Circuit in Spain. While that was as enthralling as it gets, it won't be long before the 2017 Street Triple makes its way to India. The new middleweight street fighter will be arriving in the country around the period of June-July this year.

Triumph Street Triple 8.38 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Triumph Motorcycles India will first bring the 2017 Street Triple S in the country. The S variant is the entry-level version of the naked motorcycle and has power restricted to 111 bhp. There is also the R and RS versions of the Street that churn out 116 bhp and 121 bhp of power respectively. All three versions draw power from the new 765 cc three-cylinder motor that has been derived from the Daytona 675, but gets almost 80 per cent of new internals.

2017 Triumph Street Triple RS

On the 2017 Triumph Street Triple RS, the naked gets the most sophisticated hardware on offer with 41 mm Showa front forks and Ohlins monoshock suspension at the rear. Braking performance on the RS comes from the Brembo-sourced 310 mm discs up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. With respect to tech, the bike is equipped ride-by-wire, programmable riding modes, traction control, switchable ABS, and a full TFT digital instrument console. The new Street Triple also gets full LED headlamps with integrated DRLs.

The Street Triple is one of Triumph's most popular models globally. The current generation version was first introduced in 2007 and has since sold over 50,000 units. In India alone, the Triumph India sold over 400 Street Triples ever since it first arrived in late 2013. The new version, then, is only expected to build further as one of the best products to come from the British manufacturer.

2017 Triumph Street Triple RS Rear

Coming to the pricing, the 2017 Triumph Street Triple packs in a host of upgrades over the outgoing model including a bigger engine, and naturally so, will also attract a much premium price tag. The current version retails at ₹ 7.91 lakh, and the new model is expected to start at around ₹ 9.5 lakh onward for the Street Triple S. The RS version is expected to command somewhere around ₹ 12.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) when it goes on sale in the second half of the year. Like the outgoing bike, the new Street will also be locally assembled in the country and lock horns against the Ducati Monster 821 and the upcoming Kawasaki Z900.