2017 Toyota Vios Launched In Thailand; India Launch Later This Year

Ahead of its arrival in India later this year, the 2017 Toyota Vios facelift recently went on sale in Thailand. The facelifted Toyota Vios comes with a new design language and improved styling that has significantly enhanced the premium quotient of the car. The cosmetic updates are quite comprehensive and a lot of styling cues have been borrowed from the new-gen Toyota Camry, which was recently revealed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

Toyota Vios ₹ 7.5 - 12 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The most prominent update made to the 2017 Toyota Vios has to be the new front, which now highly resembles the new-gen Camry. Up front, we have the same V-shaped design element with the company logo at the centre and the massive black chrome grille below it. The large, wide air intakes ensure enough air flow to the engine and the wheels, while the round foglamps promise more visibility at dim light conditions. The car also gets new horizontal sweptback headlamps with projector lamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The new bumper looks well designed and houses vertical LED DRLs on either ends, which frankly look a bit out of place. The bonnet has also been redesigned and now comes with some subtle lines that seamlessly flow into the A-Pillar.

2017 Toyota Vios Rear

Even from the side, the car looks stylish and proportionate. The 2017 Vios gets new sportier alloys, slightly flared wheel arches and bold character lines. The ORVMs are new and also come integrated with turn signal lights. As if to balance out the busy design of the front, the rear design looks simple and minimalistic. The car gets large wraparound LED taillamps connected by a sleek chrome strip and the Toyota logo above it. The rear bumper, on the other hand, is beefy and looks a bit dull.

2017 Toyota Vios Alloy Wheels

Toyota has largely worked upon the cabin as well, which now comes in an all-black shade with red highlights. There is a large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of the dashboard and big Air-Con vents below it. Below it the car comes with large dials that allow you to control the various features of the car. Other offerings include - ABS with EBD, brake assist, stability programme, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and a traction control programme.

2017 Toyota Vios Dashboard

The Thailand-spec version comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 108 bhp and develops 140 Nm of peak torque, while mated to only a CVT unit. Globally, the Vios also comes with a 1.4-litre diesel motor and two more transmission option - a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

2017 Toyota Vios Cabin

Now, the Toyota Vios has been spotted in India on several occasions but the one undergoing testing here is the older model. This begs the question whether Toyota we'll get the older version or the 2017 model. Whichever the case Toyota needs a strong player in the C-segment sedan space and with Vios can fill that gap. Once launched, the car will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Skoda Rapid.