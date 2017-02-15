Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today launched the updated 2017 Camry Hybrid sedan in India with some minor cosmetic changes. Now priced at ₹ 31.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) Toyota has increased the price of the car by over ₹ 1 lakh compared to the 2016 model. In addition to that Toyota has also re-launched the fourth-generation Prius in India priced at ₹ 38.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the launch of both these models coincides with Toyota's cumulative global hybrid vehicle sales crossing the 10 million mark.

The Toyota Camry is the first and only strong hybrid luxury car to be manufactured in India, powered by the company's advanced and eco- friendly Hybrid Synergy Drive technology. First launched in 2013, the car has been very well received in the country and out of the total number of Toyota Camrys sold in India over 95 per cent is the hybrid version. The car continues to be powered by the 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that is paired to an electric motor. Together they churn out a maximum of 202 bhp of power - 158 bhp from the petrol and 44bhp from the electric motor. Transmission duties are handled by an electronically controlled CVT unit.

In terms of design and appearance, the 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid remains largely similar to the older model apart for some minor cosmetic tweaks and some new features. The car now comes with a pair of stylish new LED fog lamps and revised LED headlamps with projection lights. The bigger 15 spoke Alloy wheels add to the car's sporty character, and the Camry Hybrid also includes auto folding & reverse linked ORVMs with memory. The car will continue to be available in six existing colours namely- True Blue Mica Metallic, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black and Dark Brown Mica Metallic.

The cabin also comes with some new features like - all new Premium Audio with 12 JBL speakers, Navigation and an all new Wireless Smartphone charger (for compatible mobiles). Other features include comfortable reclining rear seats and zebra wood finish ornamentation for the interior. On safety front, the new hybrid now comes with best in class 9 SRS airbags including a driver knee bag, New Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), New Back Guide Monitor, New Emergency Brake Signal, Impact absorbing vehicle body, rear seats complying with ISOFIX standard, vehicle stability control with Traction Control & Hill start assist control ensuring utmost safety for both the driver as well as passengers.

Announcing the launch, Akitoshi Takemura, Sr. Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Camry Hybrid is the first and the only strong hybrid vehicle to be manufactured in India. The globally renowned Toyota Camry Hybrid has had a magnificent journey ever since its debut in 2013 in India. We are confident that the new and improved Camry Hybrid will further add to customer delight and help us spread awareness about the advantages of a strong hybrid technology. Here we would also like to thank the government who has encouraged our efforts to promote hybrid technology in India by introducing schemes like FAME-(Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric cars) under which the Camry Hybrid qualifies to receive a markdown of ₹ 70,000 in its price which is passed onto the customer.