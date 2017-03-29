2017 Tata Tigor: Variants Explained

Tata Motors today launched its long-awaited subcompact sedan Tata Tigor in India priced at ₹ 4.70 lakh to ₹ 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is based on the company's popular compact hatch Tata Tiago and shares some of its styling and features. The car gets a unique notchback-like profile for which the company is calling it a 'Styleback'. Now, we have already driven the car to know all about it. The Tigor subcompact comes in a total of four variants - XE, XT, XZ, and XZ (O) loaded with several best-in-class features as well, which of course vary as per the variant. And here's our variant-wise breakdown of the Tata Tigor's features.

Tata Tigor XE:

The base variant of the Tata Tigor gets some pretty nice features and equipment like - body colour bumpers, chrome accent on the front grille, 3D-style headlamps, LED tail lamps with LED High mount stop lamps and a stylish hubcap. Similarly, the cabin is loaded with features like - dual tone interior, bottle/cup holders on the front console, door pockets and even Tablet storage space in the glove box. The car also features a power socket up front, a ticket holder on the A-pillar and collapsible grab handles and a well-designed instrument console segmented DIS display 2.5-inch. The base variant doesn't get an infotainment system or even a music player and neither does it offer any safety features like Airbags or ABS, which is a bummer. That said the Tigor XE trim does come with Multi-drive mode: ECO & CITY, manual air conditioner and heater and manually adjustable ORVMs.

Tata Tigor XT:

In addition some of the basic features offered with the XE trim, the XT variant comes with body coloured door handles, body colour ORVMs with integrated LED turn lights, and black finish on B-pillar. The XT trim also comes with full fabric seat upholstery a power output at the rear, interior lamps with theatre dimming, and coat hook on rear right side grab handle. This one also gets Tata's ConnectNext Infotainment system from Harman with 4 speakers. The infotainment system also features AM/FM, USB, AUX-IN, iPod & Bluetooth connectivity with steering mounted audio & phone controls. Tata Juke-Car app and turn-by-turn navigation are also on offer. The instrument cluster also shows some addition information like Driver seatbelt reminder, LED fuel gauge, LED temperature gauge.

Tata Tigor gets a stylish set of alloy wheels

On the safety front, the XT trim offers some important features like - ABS with EBD & corner stability control, front fog lamps, speed sensing auto door locks, follow me headlamps, park assist with sensors. Comfort features include - central locking with flip key remote, all 4 power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, foldable armrest for the rear seat with cup holders, one touchdown driver side window, cooled glove box and boot lamp.

Tata Tigor XZ:

In addition to the features offered in the ZT variant, the XZ trim comes with offerings like - projector headlamps, sporty-looking alloy wheels, a chrome waistline and chrome garnish for the front foglamps. The cabin features are the same apart from the addition cosmetic add-ons like chrome or body colour bezels for the air con vents. The infotainment system and its features remain unchanged but you do get 4 speakers + 2 tweeters. Additional safety features like dual front airbags, seat belt pretensioners with load limiter and rear defogger are also added along with an electrical boot unlocking function.

Tata Tigor XZ (O) trim gets a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Tigor XZ (O):

The feature list on the ZX(O) is pretty much identical to the ZX trim apart from some minor additions like - premium knitted roof liner, a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman, 4 speakers + 4 tweeters. The infotainment unit offers add-on functions like - SD card reader, call reject with SMS feature, incoming SMS notifications and read-outs, Voice Command Recognition, image and video playback and digital controls for FATC. Other features include 3D - Navimaps, Tata's smart remote and emergency assist. The ZX(O) also get rear parking camera and a fully automatic temperature control.

The features are the same in both petrol and diesel models. The petrol version is powered by Tata's Revotron 1.2 litre Multi-Drive: Eco and City. The 1199 cc, 3-cylinder engine makes 84 bhp and develops 114 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel model, on the other hand, uses Tata's Revotorq 1.05 litre 3-cylinder engine that churns out 69 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to the same 5-speed manual unit.