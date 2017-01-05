New 2017 Suzuki Swift Price, Features And Images: All You Need To Know

The 2017 Suzuki Swift has been a long awaited model, not only in India but globally as well. One of Maruti Suzuki's bestsellers since it first arrived in India in 2005, the Swift ensured to be consistently one of the top 5 cars sold every month in the country, while globally it has enjoyed a large fan following, courtesy of its sporty attributes, peppy engine options and frugal nature. With the new Suzuki Swift though, the Japanese auto giant has introduced major updates that promise to make the model as popular as the current one. With the hatchback expected to grace Indian showrooms by this year end; here is a list of 5 things that you need to know for the New Generation Suzuki Swift.

1. New Looks:

(2017 Suzuki Swift Rear)

The Swift 2017 gets a raft of changes as far as the looks are concerned. The front end is completely different with a brand new hexagonal grille and bumpers. The black inserts with the fog lamps too are new. Maruti Suzuki has adorned the new Swift with projector lamps and LED DRLs in a sweptback design, which is a welcome change. Although, whether this makes it to the model sold in India remains to be seen. The rear profile flaunts a different look with a crease on the hatch along with differently designed tail lamps and a redesigned rear bumper. Viewed in profile, the look remains more or less similar to the current model. However, you now get diamond cut alloy wheels which look splendid, while another major change is the positioning of the rear door handles that moved to the window's quarter-glass. Overall, the look and feel of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is very European.

2. New Chassis:

(2017 Suzuki Swift Platform)

Yes! That's true. The new Swift also gets updates to the chassis, which is stiffer and lighter. This means better performance and even better fuel efficiency. Plus, lighter chassis means better handling as well. The platform on which the new 2017 Swift is made is the same as that of the Baleno.

3. New Interiors:

(2017 Suzuki Swift Dashboard)

Of course! This is a completely new model. So the interior has been fully updated and looks quite sporty now. The fascia has a new layout and gets a new touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay, new instrumentation binnacle, a sporty-looking flat-bottomed steering wheel and so on.

4. Old Engines:

The 1.2-litre petrol & 1.3-litre diesel will continues to power the Swift in India



The 2017 Swift will still make use of the engines currently on duty on the present generation model. This includes the 1.2-litre petrol motor and the 1.3-litre Fiat sourced diesel multijet. There might be a possibility that the diesel engine might be re-tuned to produce slightly more power. Also, Suzuki is mulling whether to introduce other engine options such as the 1.5-litre diesel, the SHVS hybrid or a 1.0-litre Boosterjet which is used on the Baleno RS.

5. India Launch: