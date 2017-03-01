2017 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Gets Power And Tech Upgrades

Suzuki Motorcycles has given a few updates the GSX-S1000 for 2017, internationally. The 2017 model now gets an uprated engine which now produces 148 bhp, which is a bump of 10 bhp from the earlier 138 bhp. Also, the peak torque is now up from 106 Nm to 108 Nm. Suzuki says that the crankcase now gets ventilation holes, which is the reason for the bump in the power. But even with the 140 bhp engine, we found the naked sport motorcycle to be a proper hooligan.

Along with that, the 2017 Suzuki GSX-S1000 also gets a slipper clutch, for smoother downshifts and to avoid the wheel locking upon aggressive downshifts. The engine architecture remains the same as it was and of course, the 2017 model is Euro IV compliant.

(2017 Suzuki GSX-S1000F)

The other small updates are blacked out clutch and front brake levers along with the gear and rear brake lever at the feet. The same updates also apply to the 2017 Suzuki GSX-S1000F. The only difference between the GSX-S1000 and the GSX-S1000F is the fairing on the 'F'. The windscreen on the 'F' is now tinted as well. That is more or less the complete list of upgrades on the 2017 models. Internationally, the GSX-S1000 also gets a 'Phantom' special edition variant which has a matte black colour scheme and blacked out exhausts and front forks.

(2017 Suzuki GSX-S1000)

Suzuki Motorcycles India was one of the last manufacturers to enter the naked litre-class motorcycle range and the sales haven't been as much as the company would have liked to. For the period of FY 2016*, the company sold 32 motorcycles which had a displacement of more than 800cc and less than or equal to 1,000cc. For the period of April, 2016-December, 2016, the company sold 16 motorcycles in this segment. Apart from the GSX-S1000, Suzuki also sells the GSX-S1000F, GSX-R1000 and the V-Strom 1000 which belong to the same segment. The sales for Suzuki in this segment have more or less been steady. At present, Suzuki has a share of approximately 6-7 per cent in this motorcycle segment. The leading manufacturers are Harley-Davidson, Triumph, and Kawasaki.

Of course, motorcycles in this category are usually viewed as sportbikes and even though the Indian motorcycling market is slowly but surely warming up to higher capacity motorcycles, they still are the preserve of the rich and the affluent as compared to more matured European or other such markets. We tried reaching out Suzuki Motorcycles India and they are yet to comment whether the 2017 GSX-S1000 will be launched in India or not. Ideally, it should, because the 2015 model has been on sale in India more than a year now.

(*Please note that the data for January, 2016 has not been included)