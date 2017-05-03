2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 And GSX-R1000R Launched In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the GSX-R1000 and the GSX-R1000R in India at a price of ₹ 19 lakh and ₹ 22 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). Suzuki claims that these are the lightest GSX-R bikes that the company has ever made. Also, the models that have been launched are all new and not just mere updates. The GSX-R1000 gets an all-new engine that is smaller and lighter with a broader range of torque and power. The GSX-R1000 is the first model to get Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing from Suzuki's MotoGP race bikes. The other changes include a new and a lighter chassis, Showa big piston forks, Brembo Monobloc brake calliper up front and RS10 radial tyres from Bridgestone.

(2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000R)

Apart from these, Suzuki has also incorporated a 6-direction Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) along with 10 level motion track traction control, motion track braking system, ABS, LED headlamps and tail lamps and LED instrumentation as well. The company also says that aerodynamics of the motorcycle has been improved.

In addition to the above mentioned features, the GSX-R1000R gets launch control, bi-directional quick shifter, Showa Balance Free suspension cornering ABS and LED position lamps as well.

(2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000)

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said, "After 3 decades and more than 1 million GSX-Rs sold worldwide, Suzuki is proud to launch the 6th Generation GSX-R1000 for its enthusiastic customers in India. This is the most advanced and most exciting Suzuki GSX-R in history and embodies Suzuki's passion for riding and racing motorcycles. We are sure the discerning riders will appreciate the legacy and enjoy the technology and riding pleasure from this cutting edge motorcycle."

The GSX-R1000 will be offered in two colours which are Triton Blue and Metallic Mat Black while the GSX-R1000R will be offered in Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.