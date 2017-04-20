2017 Skoda Octavia Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift is slated to go on sale in India later this year and the car was recently spotted testing in India without any camouflage. Skoda first revealed the updated Octavia sedan last year in November revealing the key design and cosmetic updates made to the facelifted model. The Skoda Octavia facelift comes with revised front and rear sections along with an updated cabin and a host of new features. The new Octavia sedan is one of the four launches the Skoda India has planned for this year and we expect the car to go on sale in the country in the second half of this year.

Skoda Octavia Facelift Spied

In terms of design and styling, the updates Skoda Octavia appears to shares its cues with the global-spec model that we saw in November. Up front, it comes with the same butterfly grille that has been having been tweaked for the new model along with the split headlamps both sides underlined by LED daytime running lights. The 2017 Octavia also gets a new front bumper with bold lines and a wide airdam with chrome stripe running along its length horizontal LED foglamps on either side. The bonnet looks unchanged but the ORVMs have been slightly restyled.

The rear and profile of the Skoda Octavia facelift remains similar to the current model

While the spy image only gives us a glimpse of the front section, we know from the previous images that the profile of the car will remain similar to the outgoing model. Apart from the ORVMs, the updated Octavia will, of course, get a new set of alloy wheels as well. Similarly, the rear portion will also remain similar to the current Skoda Octavia featuring that same squrish LED taillamps with chiselled boot lid and a nice muscular rear bumper with reflectors.

Skoda Octavia facelift cabin comes with minimal changes

The cabin will also pretty much remain unchanged apart from some minor updates. While the overall dashboard layout remains unchanged, the Octavia facelift does come with a revised centre console with a larger infotainment display and additional controls. The car is also set to come with a new three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls.

There will two petrol engines and two diesel engines on offer internationally. The petrol engines options are a 1.0-litre TSI which produces 113bhp and a 1.4-litre TSI which is good for 147bhp. The two diesel engines are the 1.6-litre TDI which produces 113bhp and a 2.0-litre TDI which will be good for 147bhp. There will be an option to choose either a 6-speed or a 7-speed automatic DSG transmission along with a 6-speed manual one.

Spy Image Source: TeamBHP