2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Spotted Testing In India Again

Skoda India is gearing up to launch the 2017 Octavia facelift in India in the next couple of months. While the company hasn't officially announced it yet, bookings for the upcoming 2017 Skoda Octavia have already commenced, but they are, of course, at dealership level right now. Ahead of its official arrival, the facelifted Skoda Octavia has now been spotted in the country up close and without any camouflage. In fact, the latest images also give us a glimpse of the cabin of the updated car.

While the 2017 Skoda Octavia was caught testing in India about a month ago, this is the first time that a test mule has been seen up close. The updated front end now features new split headlamps with projector units, underlined by LED daytime running lights. At the centre, we have the signature butterfly grille with chrome surrounds as also revised front bumper with a wide air dam and horizontal LED foglamps and a chrome strip running along the width of the car.

2017 Skoda Octavia facelift gets a redesigned face

The rear end gets similar updates like - the redesigned boot lid which is more sculpted now with restyled LED taillamps and a new muscular rear bumper as well. The bumper also features reflector panels on either end.

2017 Skoda Octavia facelift comes with a revised boot lid and new rear bumper

As for the cabin, the overall design largely remains unchanged. It uses the same dual tone black and beige layout, but there are some integral additions. The updated Octavia now comes with a new three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel as opposed to the four-spoke unit on the outgoing model. The instrument cluster has also been redesigned and now appears to come with a bigger LCD display. The centre console now houses a new bigger touchscreen infotainment system with controls on either side. Below the system, you get chrome accented dials for climate control and more.

2017 Skoda Octavia facelift's cabin design remains unchanged

Mechanically, the 2017 Skoda Octavia will continue to feature the same petrol and diesel mills. The petrol variants get a 1.8 TSI petrol engine that churns out 178 bhp and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, while a smaller 1.4 TSI motor which makes 147 bhp and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the diesel version, the car comes with the tried and tested 2.0 TDI engine that produces 147 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission.

The 2017 Skoda Octavia is expected to go on sale in India in late June 2017 and deliveries will begin from July. Upon launch, the car will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and the Volkswagen Jetta.

Image Courtesy: TeamBHP