2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo: 10 Things You Need To Know

The 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo is all set to go on sale in India on the 22nd of March 2017. The new Porsche Panamera range was introduced to the global markets last year in June 2016. And now the car has finally reached our shores as well. It will be the fourth Porsche car to be launched in India this year after the Cayenne S Platinum Edition and the new-generation 718 Cayman and Boxster, both of which went on sale in India last month. While we have told you a lot about the new-gen Panamera range in our earlier reports, here are the 10 things that you need to know about the Porsche Panamera Turbo in particular.

The Panamera is the first ever 4-door model from Porsche and the design and looks of the first generation model were a topic of criticism for many, especially the car's rear. But now, with the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo, things look good again. The German carmaker has extensively worked upon the design and styling of the car giving a whole new look to the car, which has surely grabbed our attention. The new Porsche Panamera Turbo is built on the company's new MSB architecture, which stands for "Modularer Standard-Baukasten". This platform is particularly designed for a front-engine, rear wheel drive layout. In fact, this platform will also underpin a possible two-door variation of the Panamera and the next-gen Bentley Continental family. The Porsche Panamera Turbo is Built on the new MSB Architecture The styling of the car has been extensively changed and now the new Porsche Panamera Turbo looks sharper with the addition of LED headlamps, prominent character lines on the sloping bonnet and the newly designed rear. The new Porsche Panamera Turbo features a pair of stylish horizontal LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, and muscular rear bumper with the quad exhaust system. Sometime later in the year, the company will also launch the Panamera Executive Turbo, which will have a longer wheelbase than the regular Turbo, 150mm to be precise. The benefit will be increased space for passengers at the rear. Porsche Panamera Turbo's Cabin Offers Superior Comfort and Convenience The interior too has undergone work to reduce the clutter from lots of buttons to a smart-looking touchscreen system and centre console. There are tinted glass panels of the new panoramic sunroof and the sporty and comfortable seats provide a comfortable cabin for four. In fact, the front seats offer a high level of comfort and provide support in fast corners without restricting freedom of movement. The entertainment system offered with the new Panamera Turbo has been designed keeping in mind the rear passengers. The car comes with a fully integrated and networked infotainment system with removable displays attached to the headrest of the front seats. The system connects to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) via WLAN to provide access to the radio, media, navigation system, and vehicle functions of your Panamera. Porsche Panamera Turbo Features The Porsche Communication Management There is a new Porsche Advanced Cockpit with its smartphone-like user interfaces and configurable LED screens, along with the new 12.3-inch touchscreen Porsche Communication Management (PCM 4.1) that comes with a host of new digital functions and online services. Porsche will launch the Panamera Turbo with a 4.0 Litre V8 petrol engine which will belt out 542.5 bhp and 770 Nm. The company claims that the Panamera Turbo will do the 0-100 kmph run in 4.2 seconds. From what we hear, Porsche will also launch a hybrid variant along with more engine options for the Panamera Turbo in 2017. The diesel engine options might include a 3.0 Litre V6 and an even bigger 4.0 Litre V8 units. The new Panamera Turbo offers a host of safety features as well like a 6 piston aluminium monobloc fixed brake calipers at the front and four-piston equivalents at the rear with Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB). Other safety features include Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), airbags and more. The Porsche Panamera Turbo Gets a 4.0 Litre V8 Petrol Engine The new Porsche Panamera also offers several convenience features for improved driving experience like - adaptive cruise control, lane change assist with turn assist, Lane Keeping Assist including traffic sign recognition and cornering notification and ParkAssist including reversing camera and Surround View.

We expect the prices to be in the ballpark of ₹ 1.9 crore for the standard Panamera Turbo and the Panamera Executive Turbo should be just above ₹ 2 crore. Prices are ex-showroom of course.