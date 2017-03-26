2017 Nissan Terrano: All You Need To Know

Nissan is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Terrano on 27 March, 2017. The Terrano was first launched in 2013 and has hardly seen any updates in the form of looks, drivetrain and so on. The Terrano in essence is similar to the Renault Duster in terms of underpinning, engine options, and mechanicals and so on. The 2017 model of the Terrano will have some new features along with a few cosmetic updates. Nissan hopes that the update will help it to sell better numbers than what the Terrano is doing currently.
Nissan Terrano
11.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
- Leaked details suggest that the 2017 Nissan Terrano will get more changes on the inside than on the outside. The first and foremost will be a dual-tone interior colour scheme, a re-styled steering wheel with controls for audio and telephony.
- The new Terrano will also have indicators integrated into the wing mirrors.
- New fabric for seats, illuminated buttons for power windows and an arm-rest for the driver will be offered as well.
- The 2017 Terrano is also supposed to get cruise control and a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and voice recognition, on the top trims mostly.
- The new Terrano might also have a new paint scheme for the exterior by the name of Sandstone Brown. There might be some cosmetic changes to the exterior in the form of LED DRLs or something on those lines.
- On the safety front, the Terrano Facelift might also get ABS and dual airbags as standard across all variants, which should have been offered earlier.
- The Terrano is expected to continue with the current range of 1.6 Litre petrol and a 1.5 Litre diesel engine. As was before, the petrol engine and the 84 bhp diesel engine will get a 5-speed manual transmission and the 108 bhp diesel will have a 6-speed manual transmission. The Terrano was launched with an AMT in October last year, and that will be continued to be offered as well.
