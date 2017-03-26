2017 Nissan Terrano: All You Need To Know

Nissan is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Terrano on 27 March, 2017. The Terrano was first launched in 2013 and has hardly seen any updates in the form of looks, drivetrain and so on. The Terrano in essence is similar to the Renault Duster in terms of underpinning, engine options, and mechanicals and so on. The 2017 model of the Terrano will have some new features along with a few cosmetic updates. Nissan hopes that the update will help it to sell better numbers than what the Terrano is doing currently.

