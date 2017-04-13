2017 New York Auto Show: All-Black Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition Unveiled

The 2017 New York Auto Show is home to a host of exotics currently, and Maserati is the latest of carmakers to have revealed something special. The Italian carmaker has introduced the Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition at the annual show, of which only 450 will be produced. The Ghibli goes dark for the special edition with the tastefully done black paint job as the name Nerrismo is based on the Italian expression for 'extremely black'. The special edition Ghibli will be available as the Ghibli, Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4 versions.

The Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo showcased is the S Q4 version with 398 bhp

The Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo gets the exteriors spruced with 20-inch glossy black finish Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and grille. Adding some contrast are the red brake calipers. The cabin is also given the dark treatment with black extended leather with red stitching, gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, sport seats and a sport steering wheel. Each Ghibli Nerissimo will have a badge located on the center console highlighting that it is one of only 450 units produced.

In terms of power, the Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo has been showcased at the New York Auto Show in the S Q4 guise and uses the Ferrari-built 3.0 litre V6 twin-turbochaged engine tuned for 398 bhp of power and 550 Nm of torque. The motor comes paired to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and also comes with All-Wheel Drive as standard. The baby Maserati is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 283 kmph.

Nerissimo is the Italian expression for 'extremely black'

All Maserati Ghibli variants feature standard blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors and remote start, while the Ghibli S and S Q4 versions of the Nerissimo are additionally equipped with Harman Kardon audio systems. For the 2017 model year, the automaker has also introduced two new packages - Luxury and Sport, which further enhance the standard features on every Maserati.

The Maserati Ghibli is already sold in India and it will be extremely interesting to see the Nerissimo edition also make it here, especially since the volumes are extremely limited. The Ghibli on sale in India comes with the 3.0 litre V6 turbo diesel motor that churns out 272 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. Apart from the Ghibli, Maserati also retails the bigger Quattroporte in India, which recently found a celebrity home.