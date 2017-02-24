2017 Mercedes W08 EQ Power+ Formula 1 Car Revealed

Having teased its new Formula 1 car earlier this week, reigning world champions Mercedes-AMG have revealed the 2017 W08 EQ Power+ F1 car for the new season. The factory team showcased the new race car at the Silverstone circuit in the UK, with the car making its track debut first. The 2017 Silver Arrows gets a plethora of changes in tandem with the revised FIA regulations, as the car now sits wider and lower than the championship winning W07 from last year.

Mercedes says that only 17 per cent of the older car's components were carried over on the 2017 W08. The front and rear wing feature new shapes on the F1 car, along with the floor and barge board in front of the side pods. Engineers have also worked on improving the structural integrity of the car, in a bid to resist aerodynamic and mechanical force as a change of regulation changes. Most noticeably, the 2017 Mercedes W08 gets an extremely light rear-end package and the fin on the engine cover is smaller.

2017 Mercedes W08 EQ Power+

The interesting bit, if you have noticed, is the new 'EQ Power+' suffix added to the 2017 Mercedes W08. The new designation is actually the automaker's new product brand for electric mobility 'EQ' that was revealed last year and denotes for 'Electric Intelligence'. In fact, the W08's livery also features a new electric blue signature graphic to showcase the hybrid drivetrain.

That certainly is a smart move by Mercedes, given its plans to enter Formula E, the electric version of F1 by next decade. With the EQ brand getting familiar, it will be much easier for the brand to build a name when it enters the Formula E championship.

The W08 will be driven by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

In addition, the new powertrain on the 2017 W08 has been christened as the M08 and gets comprehensively redesigned, in line with the new regulations. The engine has gained weight over the M07 to maintain the structural properties. But the increased downforce will also allow the car to spend around 10 per cent more time at full throttle. As a result, the cars will also have a 5 per cent increase in race fuel allowance this season. The 2017 season will also only four power units per driver permitted for this season.

The signature electric blue livery denotes Mercedes' new EQ electric brand

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to regain the championship title this season, having lost out to Nico Rosberg last year. While newly appointed Valtteri Bottas will be starting his run with the Silver Arrows, having been promoted from Williams after Rosberg's retirement. All the F1 action is all set to start next week at the Catalunya circuit next week in Spain, while the main action will commence on 26th March at Phillip Island, Australia.