Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the new 2017 E-Class sedan in India starting at ₹ 56.15 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The fifth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class that has arrived in India is the long-wheelbase (LWD) model and India is the first market to get the right-hand-drive (RWD) version of the LWD model. Mercedes-Benz India has launched both the petrol and diesel variants of the car - E200 and E350d, which is priced at ₹ 69.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Now, we have already driven the 2017 E-Class in India, and also the global model, so we know what the new model has to offer. And in that sense, it is, in fact, a true luxury sedan.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the absolute bestselling model for the Stuttgart-based carmaker in India. It represents a segment that is considered very crucial by all premium players and the E-Class has so far accounted for 34% of sales in the company's over 2-decade history in the country. Now, with the new-gen long-wheelbase model, Mercedes-Benz India is taking the E-Class to the next level.

New 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Coming to the car itself, the new E-Class LWB is the longest car in its segment and also the roomiest one. The new model is over 5 metres in length and comes with a wheelbase of 3079 mm and despite its increased length, the car looks proportionate. The E-Class also gets its own signature twin LED daytime running lights that is a major differentiating factor in comparison to the bigger S, or smaller C-Class. The new alloy wheels, electrical ORVMs with integrated turn lights and the LED taillamps further add to the car's elegance and style.

The car is loaded with luxury and comfort features along with a host of tech along with the generous amount of space at the rear. While it is essentially meant to be a chauffeur-driven car, but the driving comfort and ride quality will make you feel at home even in the driver's seat. Apart from comfortable reclining rear seats, the cabin is also loaded with features like - a panoramic roof, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, 12.3-inch media display screen that now gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, and a piano black centre console with a touch pad and other controls. Even the steering has a new touchpad control for the multimedia and car settings.

New 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Comes With 7 Airbags and Pilot Parking

The new E-Class can park itself, has the reverse and 360 surround aerial view cameras, parking sensors front and back, driver assist and alert features, 7 airbags, and - 64 shades in which you can set the cabin's ambient lighting. The company also offers host of customisation option for the E-Class along with various interior trim options.

Under the hood, the E350d diesel variant gets the familiar 3 litre turbo-diesel engine which churns out 258 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the petrol version - E200, comes with the 2 litre turbocharged engine which punches out 238 bhp and develops 300 Nm of torque. Both cars will come equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is being made by the company at its local plant outside Pune. In India, the new E-Class continues to rival the likes of BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and the now locally made Jaguar XF too.