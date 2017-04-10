2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Spotted In New 2 New Colours And New Alloy Wheels

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is all set to be launched in a few months and the company is currently readying the car for the big arrival. While we have already shared the first spy images of the production version of the car and also the pictures of the new interior, the car has been spotted again and this time in a couple of new colours and new alloy wheels. The new colours - a shade of dark red and blue, will be in addition to the copper brown and white colour options that we have already seen.

The latest images appear to be of the top-of-the-line petrol variant (ZXI+) as indicated by the VVT badging on the front fenders. We finally have a decent view of the profile of the new-generation Swift Dzire and we have to say there are a lot of improvements over the current generation model. The plummy silhouette of the outgoing Swift Dzire has been toned down to offer a sleeker design. As mentioned in our earlier reports the front section receives the most number of updates with the new chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a new bonnet. The front bumper has also been changed and now features a larger airdam with some chrome accents on both side and round foglamps in plastic cladding.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire gets new alloys and 2 new colours

Coming to the sides, along with the new multi-spoke alloy wheels the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire also features a new electrically operable outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. The roofline has changed a bit and so has to black B-pillar. The rear, on the other hand, looks very much similar to what you see in the current model but of course with some minor changes like redesigned LED taillamps, new chrome decals and a revised rear bumper and boot lid.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire seen here are the top-end petrol variants

The new Swift Dzire will be powered by the same 1.2 litre petrol engine along with the tried and tested 1.3 litre DDIS diesel unit. There are no changes made to the petrol engine but the diesel motor will come with the company's mild hybrid system - Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS). The engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional AMT unit for the diesel version. The petrol version of the current model gets a 4-speed auto box as an option but there is a chance that the company might replace it with the AMT unit. This, however, can only be confirmed when the launch happens.

