2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants Explained

After lots of speculations and anticipation, the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has finally gone on sale in India. Priced at ₹ 5.45 lakh to ₹ 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the new-generation Dzire subcompact sedan is almost a new car in every possible sense. In fact, ahead of its launch, the new Dzire managed to bag about 33,000 bookings. One of the major changes in the new Dzire is the fact that safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist now come as standard across variants, so unlike the previous-gen Dzire, there are no 'Option' trims on offer and the car primarily comes in four variants, for both the petrol and diesel models - Lxi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZXi+/ZDi+. Here's our detailed breakdown of the variants offered on the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Now, before we start with the variant classification, let us tell you that mechanically all the variants remain unchanged and come with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine option. The former makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, which the tried and tested oil burner makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. All variants from VXi/VDi and above come with the option of either a 5-speed manual gearbox or Maruti's AMT unit - the auto gear shift (AGS) as an option. The base variants (LXi/LDi) only get a 5-speed manual unit.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - LXi/LDi:

Being the base variant, there aren't too many premium or comfort features that make their way into the car. Now we have already told you in detail about the exterior features and styling of the new-gen Dzire; so, we're jumping right into the key aspects. On the base variant you get halogen headlights, rear combination LED lamp, high mounted LED stop lamp, black grille along with black door handles and outside rear view mirrors (ORVM).

Similarly, as mentioned in our earlier reports, dual-tone brown and beige interior come as standard across all variants so do features like - a multi-information display and fabric seats. As for safety features, the new Dzire is built on the company's HEARTECT platform, which translates into a lightweight yet rigid body construction. Along with that, you also get anti-lock braking system (ABS) with EBD, brake assist and dual front airbags as standard. Other features include - Isofix Child Seat mounts, front seat belt with pre-tensioner and force limiter, and driver side seat belt warning lamp & buzzer.

For your comfort and convenience, the LXi/LDi variant offers some basic features like - manual air conditioner with heater, front accessory socket, gear shift indicator, tilt adjustable steering, and bottle holders on all doors.

The new Dzire from VXi / VDi and above come with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) as an option

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - VXi/VDi:*

The mid variants VXi and VDi were the top-selling models of the previous Dzire mainly because, they offered all the necessary features and equipment, that you look for, in an average car. Similarly, the new-gen Dzire offers some of its most important features on the VXi/VDi variants. Most of the features are carried over from the base variant, so in addition to that the mid-variant also comes with offerings like - chrome-accented front grille, ORVMs with integrated turn lights, body coloured ORVMs and door handles, and hubcaps for the steel wheels.

The cabin features include - burl wood ornamentation, outside temperature display (AMT version only), chrome accents on console, gear lever, and steering wheel along with other small additions like - front dome lamp, tachometer, front door armrest with fabric , front passenger side sun visor with vanity mirror and driver side sun visor with ticket holder. Safety features remain the same but the VXi and VDi trim also get an anti-theft security system, speed-sensitive central locking, and night and day adjustable internal rear view mirror (IRVM).

For in-car entertainment, Maruti offers an audio player with USB, CD, AUX and FM/AM with Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio and telephony controls, audio remote control, and four door-mounted speakers.

Other comfort and convenience features include - rear AC vents, rear seat armrest with cup holders, remote key entry, central locking system, Power Windows (Front + Rear), electrically operable ORVMs, driver side one-touch down power window, height adjustable driver seat and a boot lamp.

Automatic climate control and engine Start-Stop button are on offer from the ZXi/ZDi variant

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - ZXi/ZDi:*

The ZXi and ZDi trims get the same features that are offered on the VXi and VDi model only with some minor exceptions. For instance, on the outside, the only addition is the alloy wheels, while the only change made to the cabin is the leather wrapped steering wheel. On the safety front, the ZXi/ZDi variants offer some add-on features like - reverse parking sensors, front foglamps, rear defogger, and driver side pinch guard power window. Two of the major differentiating features on the ZXi and ZDi trims are engine push Start-Stop button with smart key and automatic climate control. Other features include tweeters, electrically retractable ORVMs, and driver side one-touch power window (up + down).

Only the top-end ZXi+/ZDi+ variants gets projector headlamps and LED DRLs

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - ZXi+/ZDi+:*

In addition to the features offered in the ZXi and ZDi trims, the top-of-the-line ZXi+ and ZDi+ models comes with several swanky features like - projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, special precision cut alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, new smartplay infotainment system with navigation and voice command that is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled and instead of a remote the audio can be controlled via mobile app. The car also gets auto headlamps (lead me to vehicle/follow me home) feature.

*All variants from VXi / VDi and above come with Maruti Suzuki's AMT unit - the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) as an option and get the same features as their manual counterparts.