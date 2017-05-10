2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most anticipated of car launches in India this year. Slated to hit the floors on the 16th of May 2017, Maruti Suzuki India has already started dispatching the new Dzire subcompact sedan. One of these units was recently spotted at a dealership yard. Now, Maruti officially pulled the wraps off the car last month at an event in Delhi and has shared several details about the new-gen Dzire and the bookings have also begun at a token of ₹ 11,000. All we are waiting for now is for the prices to be announced and to drive the car.

The recently spotted Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the top-of-the-line ZDI+ variant and the absence of the auto gear shift (AGS) badging indicates that this is the manual transmission variant. You can also see the new stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels, which are also expected to be offered only with the higher variants. Up front, we have the new sweptback headlamps with projector lamps and LED daytime running lights. The car seen in the images is coloured in Sherwood Brown, one of the three new hues Maruti Suzuki is offering with the new Dzire, the other two being Oxford Blue and Gallant Red.

This new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is the ZDI+ variant

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built on the company's new HEARTECT platform, sharing its underpinnings with the upcoming new-gen Swift hatchback. The new platform has made the 2017 Dzire lighter, 105 kg lighter to be exact, and at the same time more rigid compared to the outgoing model. The car has also gone through dimensional changes as the new Dzire is now wider by 40 mm and comes with a 20 mm longer wheelbase in comparison to the current Dzire. As for the car's exterior styling and the cabin design, we have already explained them to you in our previous stories.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire features new multi-spoke alloy wheels

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with the same the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDIS diesel. Power output remains the same at 83 bhp for the petrol and 74 bhp for the oil burner, with peak torque of 115 Nm and 190 Nm respectively. 5-speed manual gearbox is standard for both but now you do get the company AMT unit as an option on both petrol and diesel variants. The car will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo, Ford Aspire and other subcompacts sedans in the market.

Image Source: TeamBHP