2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price Expectation In India

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow and this is probably one of the most anticipated cars of 2017. The new Dzire is built on the company's new HEARTECT platform and comes with substantial design and cosmetic updates. While the carmaker has already revealed the car to us, it is tomorrow, on the 16th of May 2017, that we will come to know about the official price and variant categorisation of the car. Considering all that we know about the car so far, here's what we assume the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire subcompact sedan will be priced at. Bookings for the car have also commenced.

Now, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was first launched in India in 2008 as the Swift Dzire, a sub-4 metre version of the Indo-Japanese carmaker's popular compact hatch - the Swift. Ever since, it has been the company's major workhorse, having a strong hold in both private and fleet car market segment and it has been in the top 3 bestselling cars' list for years now. The main reason for the car's success was the spacious sedan-like cabin and affordability and it was one of the first sedans in India to be priced under ₹ 5 lakh mark.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built on the company's new HEARTECT platform

Maruti Suzuki India is now working on making its products more premium and stylish, along with being cost-effective. One big example for that is the Baleno premium hatchback from Nexa, which was the first Maruti car to be launched with features like LED daytime running lights (DRL) and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay along with a premium design. Now, with the new-gen Dzire, the company is taking a similar approach, adding a host of premium features like - projector headlamps with LED DRLs along with a new cabin featuring wooden inserts, new flat-bottom steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all of which are being offered in the Dzire for the first time. In addition to that, the car is now also wider by 40mm and comes with a 20mm longer wheelbase, which further translates into a bigger cabin space. Also, the new HEARTECT platform has made it lighter yet tougher than the current-gen model.

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire come with major cosmetic updates

All these structural and cosmetic changes show us the big leap this new-gen Dzire has taken compared to the outgoing model. Now, most of the aforementioned features will only be offered with the top-end variants, while the lower variants will mostly get the basic stuff like - halogen headlamps, a basic music system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, power steering and more. So, this means there will be a nominal price hike of ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 15,000 among the lower variants and hike of ₹ 45,000 to ₹ 50,000 for the top-of-the-line variants.

Current Maruti Suzuki Dzire - ₹ 5.27 lakh to ₹ 8.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire - ₹ 5.35 lakh to ₹ 9.0 lakh (expected)