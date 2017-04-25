2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Old vs New

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has finally moved to its third generation with the automaker pulling wraps off the highly popular model recently. A lot has changed on the all-new Dzire, and in fact, it is a thoroughly upgraded model that is likely to achieve new milestones. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire drops not just 'Swift' from its name, but also much of its dead weight, unruly proportions and lack of cabin space. It is also now the more readable 'Dzire' instead of 'DZire'. With the newest subcompact sedan all set to be launched next month, here is everything that's changed on the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire over the outgoing version.

The new Heartect platform is much lighter and more rigid than the current version

Chassis

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is based on a completely new HEARTECT platform. The new frame is a derivative of the one seen on the Baleno and Ignis in Maruti's line-up and has helped the carmaker shed weight significantly on the new subcompact sedan. The new Dzire is nearly 105 kg lighter than the current version, and gets a more rigid structure thanks to the use of high strength steel in its construction. The lower weight will translate to better performance and handling attributes of the car, while the fuel efficiency will also see a healthy improvement.

The new Dzire looks more proportionate thanks to the curved A-pillar

Design

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is based on the new generation Swift and the design has been borrowed from the hatchback. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Dzire is miles ahead in looks and definitely gets a more upmarket appeal. The trapezoidal grille replaces the chunky chrome bar up front and is visibly much wider as well. The sweptback headlamps are more contoured this time and incorporate projector lens and LED DRLs. But, what's really interesting is the more sedan-like approach on the new Dzire, which does not look like a chop-job anymore. The A-pillar is curved lower for a more sedan-like element and the C-pillar merges more gracefully in the boot.

The styling is more upmarket on the new Dzire and not a chop-job

Maruti has also opted for 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the car that look elegant and replace the rather boring alloys. The rear features new LED tail lamps with light guides that look distinctive and there is a slender chrome bar running across the boot-lid. The variant badging has also moved lower on the boot-lid while the 'Dzire' sits stylishly on top. The rear bumper now gets integrated reflectors, and looks sharper now, losing a lot of the visual bulk from the older model. There are also three new colour options on offer - Oxford Blue, Sherwood Brown and Gallant Red.

The new Dzire is has grown wider by 20 mm, while the cabin gets 50 mm more knee-room

Dimensions

The 2017 Maruti Dzire subcompact sedan remains a sub 4-metre offering, but doesn't look odd anymore. The sedan has grown wider by 20 mm, while the wheelbase also also grown by 20 mm. The extended dimensions will translate into better shoulder-room inside the cabin and Maruti says it has made way of up to 50 mm more knee-room. Addressing a major concern, Maruti has expanded by the boot capacity by a healthy 60 litres, which means it can easily take up to one extra bag. On the downside though, the ground clearance is now 163 mm, 7 mm lower than the outgoing model; whereas the height has also reduced by 40 mm.

The new Dzire looks more upmarket now. Bottom image is of the current model

Interior

Now there was nothing particularly wrong with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire's cabin, but the new generation managed to do one better. The two-tone theme has been retained, albeit with a more upmarket look. The new flat-bottom steering wheel is the most noticeable change, while the centre console now gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get MirrorLink compatibility, while a neat touch is the inclusion of rear AC vents. The new Dzire also gets ABS, ISOFIX and dual front airbags as standard across all variants, which is a major welcome on the sub 4-metre sedan.

The engine options remain the same, but will help perform better due to the lighter weight

Engine

Maruti has made no changes to the engine line-up and the 2017 Dzire continues to use the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel power houses. However, remember that the new Dzire has lost weight and gets a better chassis frame too, and that means power response should be slightly better. Moreover, the new model will also be much frugal than the outgoing version. So, do expect to see segment leading fuel efficiency figures on the model. The other major change is the option of an AMT unit on the Dzire petrol. The 5-speed automated manual transmission replaces the 4-speed automatic available previously. The diesel AMT will continue like the current version. The 5-speed manual gearbox also continues to serve purpose with both engine options.

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a major upgrade over the older version and is to expected see a price hike of around ₹ 50,000 on the top variants compared to the current model. With a lot of expectations, we will be driving the new Dzire soon; so make sure to watch out for our review.