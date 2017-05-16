The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is easily one of the most anticipated of launches this year, and now that the price is out we are eager to know how it does. The Dzire has been officially launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 5.45 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 6.45 lakh for the diesel variant (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). We have been bringing you all the updates of the new Dzire live from launch and there's a lot more that's new on the car than what meets the eye. Based on the completely new HEARTECT platform, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is lighter, feature loaded and more sedan-like in the all-new avatar and ditches the 'Swift' prefix from its nameplate. As one of India's top-selling models, the Dzire already has a host of milestones (hyperlink) to its credit and the third generation model is expected to keep the momentum going for Maruti Suzuki in terms of volumes. Here is everything you need to know about the all-new Maruti Dzire.

Unveiled last month, the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a completely new model. The styling is derived from the new generation Swift hatchback and gets a massive trapezoidal grille and a raked A-pillar for a more sedan-like stance. The C-pillar also merges more seamlessly into the boot and the car looks a lot more proportionate this time. The new Dzire gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights with a signature light for a distinctive touch, however, this is only available in the top-end VXi/ZXi trim. There are also three new colours on offer with the 2017 Dzire - Oxford Blue, Gallant Red and Sherwood Brown, and fancier 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

With respect to dimensions, the new Maruti Dzire measures 3995 mm in length, 1735 mm in width and 1515 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2450 mm. The sedan is wider by 20 mm, while the wheelbase has also grown by 20 mm over its predecessor. The ground clearance stands at 163 mm and has been lowered by 7 mm. Meanwhile, the height is shorter by 40 mm. That said, the 2017 Dzire sports a bigger boot at 379 litres and improved knee room as well. The new HEARTECT platform is lighter and stronger than the older version with the use of high tensile steel in the construction and has helped lose up to 85 kg on the petrol and up to 105 kg on the diesel variants.

Inside, Maruti Suzuki has made way for a plush looking cabin on the new Dzire. The car comes with leather-wrapped steering, flat-bottom steering wheel and auto climate control. The two-tone colour combination looks premium and is complemented with features like engine push start-stop button, rear AC vents and a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as MirrorLink. The new Dzire also comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist as standard on all trims, which is welcoming. The rear seats also get ISOFIX child anchorages.

Under the hood, it's the same powertrain but is a lot more efficient now. The 1.2-litre K-Series 4-pot petrol is tuned for 82 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm. The 1.3-litre DDiS diesel, on the other hand, makes 74 bhp at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of peak torque at 2000 rpm. Both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual and Automated Manual Transmission options. The engines now return an ARAI certified fuel economy of 22 kmpl on the petrol and 28.48 kmpl on the diesel version. Both efficiency figures are the best in the segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been the undisputed leader in the subcompact sedan space, but the segment has also gotten a lot more crowded than before. With the third generation model, Maruti has managed to iron out certain deficits while also offering a lot more now. The new Dzire competes with the new Hyundai Xcent, Volkswagen Ameo, Tata Zest and Tigor, Honda Amaze and the Ford Aspire. Make sure to watch out for our comprehensive review of the new Dzire coming up very soon.