2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gets New Accessory And Styling Packages

The all new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is finally on sale with prices starting at ₹ 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a lot more premium than its previous iteration. However if you crave for a more plush appearance from the 2017 Dzire, the automaker is offering official accessory and styling packages on the new model. The accessories are available for the exterior and interior, and can be fitted at any of the Maruti Suzuki dealers.

2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire Grandiose Package

There are two styling packages - Grandiose and Exuberance, which are intended to lend a premium touch to the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Grandiose package adds chrome finished door visors and body side mouldings and bumper corner protector. The package also adds beige sapphire finish seat cover,Godswood Brown interior styling kit, cushions, tissue box and premium floor carpets.

2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire Exuberance Package

Meanwhile, the Maruti Dzire Exuberance package includes a front spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper extension. The body side mouldings are finished with chrome garnish, while you also get black designer floor mats, crossways dark pitch highlight seat cover and door visor.

2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire Interior Accessories

In addition, Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple seat upholstery options finished largely in beige with contrast stitching and different patterns. There are also more floor mat options, rear seat entertainment packages, audio accessories including a bigger subwoofer and amplifier and an Internal Rear View Mirror (IRVM) integrated rear parking camera view-finder for the lower trims.

The accessories can be added to any variant of the new Dzire depending on your budget. In fact, you can check out our Dzire variant guide to see which grade offers what on the subcompact sedan.

2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire Infotainment Accessories

Maruti took a more conscious approach to keep things luxurious when developing the third generation Dzire. The design itself is more sedan-like this time and does not look like an after thought, while the top spec variants are finished with faux wood inserts and beige colour theme keeping up with the premium touch.

While prices for the new accessory packages have not been revealed, Maruti dealers tell us that the accessories are customisable and cost in the vicinity of ₹ 15,000-25,000.

2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire Exterior Accessories

With respect to engine options, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to use the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol with 82 bhp and 1.3-litre diesel with 74 bhp of power on offer. Both engines are currently one of the most fuel efficient in the segment returning an ARAI certified 22 kmpl on the petrol and 28.48 kmpl on the diesel version. The new Dzire also comes in both manual and transmissions with both engines, and that adds to the car's attributes.