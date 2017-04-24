2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire: Exteriors Explained

The subcompact sedan segment hasn't been doing too well recently and one of the reasons for that is the shift of gaze of the customers to SUVs. The sales figures in this segment aren't too great but car manufacturers are giving it all they got to bring out new and improved products. The latest in the lot is Maruti Suzuki with the DZire that has been officially unveiled.

The DZire has been the leader in this segment ever since its launch and though manufacturers like Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Tata Motors have brought in their own products, none has been able to create a dent in the DZire's sales. In its third generation, the DZire drops the Swift from its name and there's a lot more to the car than we expected. There's a new platform, a new look and probably new aspirations too, but what we're going to talk about here is how the car looks from the exterior and we'll be presenting all the design elements used on the new generation of the Maruti Suzuki DZire.

The new DZire will be launched in May this year

First up, the car is much better to look at, so attractive and this gives you a clear picture that the target audience is more the regular car owners than fleet operators and that's nice to know. The first thing you also notice is that the overall proportions of the DZire are proportionate unlike its predecessor. The design flows seamlessly from the bonnet and fenders moving on to the roof, forming a nice arch and then and then blending in well with the C-Pillar and then unobtrusively flows in to the compact boot. The strong shoulder line is now pronounced and adds a bit of character to the whole car. It now looks stately and more like a sedan rather than a boot-chop-job.

The front is borrowed from the new-gen Swift hatchback, but with a bit more chrome

The new Maruti Suzuki DZire borrows a lot from the new-gen Swift hatchback and this includes the headlamps, the front grille enclosure, bonnet and even the front fenders. The sporty floating grille has been transformed into a more traditional air dam. The sharp angle of the A-Pillar harkens to its sedan look and the polygon shaped front grille stands out to create a vibrant look. The look is more upmarket now and Maruti Suzuki has generously added a lot of chrome to establish this.

The diamond cut alloy looks trendy and the overall design is more proportionate

The new DZire also sees the introduction of LED Daytime Running Lamps, but these are only available in the top-spec variants. LED projector headlamps are also part of the package but then again it's only available in the top-of-the-line trim. The LED taillamps, however are standard across variants and these have their own signature cue, so from a distance you'll know you're following a DZire. The top trim also gets 15" two tone alloy wheels which add a bit of flair to the design and overall it's quite an attractive package.

The LED tail lamps are distinctive on the new DZire

The DZire is based on a new platform - Suzuki's B platform to be precise or as Maruti likes to brand it, 'Heartect'. The subcompact sedan is now lighter than its predecessor and the diesel has lost 105 kgs, the petrol loses 85 kg. Maruti Suzuki has used high tensile steel in its construction and brings new safety standards and crash-worthiness to the DZire. The wheelbase has been improved to 2450 mm (from 2430 mm) and it's now 40 mm wider than the previous car and this means a roomier cabin.

So, clearly, the third generation Maruti DZire now, is not just a Swift with a boot, but rather a well-proportioned and well thought about subcompact sedan. It remains to be seen how well this one drives and we can't wait to get our hands on it to know more.