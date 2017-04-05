Having first launched it last year, Mahindra and Mahindra has re-introduced the Mahindra Scorpio Adventure Edition in the country with prices starting at ₹ 13.10 lakh for the 4x2 variant and ₹ 14.20 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the 4x4 trim. The limited edition model comes with a host of cosmetic upgrades over the standard version while the mechanicals remain the same.

Mahindra Scorpio 10.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Mahindra Scorpio Adventure Edition is based on the top-end S10 trim

As with the limited edition introduced last year, the 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Adventure Edition is based on the range-topping S10 variant and goes on to offer a new white and silver dual-tone paint scheme, gunmetal-finished alloy wheels and new 'Adventure' themed body decals. The SUV also comes with new smoked tail lamps and Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVMs) integrated turn indicators. Inside, the cabin has been updated with new faux leather black upholstery with contrast blue fabric inserts, while there is now a reverse camera with the display on the 6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The updates on the Adventure edition are limited to only cosmetic changes

Nothing changes under the hood with the 2.2 litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine tuned to produce 120 bhp of power and at 4000 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque available between 1800-2800 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Adventure edition is available only on the manual though.

Mahindra had limited the Scorpio Adventure Edition to 1000 units last year

The Mahindra Scorpio has been the automaker's most consistently sold products in a long time with limited competition in the segment largely seen from the Tata Safari Storme. However, the recent years have triggered a host of offerings in this space including the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Terrano and the likes. Nevertheless, the Scorpio continues to hold strong demand from Tier II and III markets averaging over 4000 units every month.