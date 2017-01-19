KTM India today launched the long-awaited 2017 KTM RC 390 and RC 200 Supersport bikes in the country. Priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh and ₹ 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively, the bikes see some considerable updates. This is the first major upgrade for the RC twins in India and the bikes now come with a new livery, bolder styling, and a host of new equipment. Deliveries for the 2017 KTM RC series will commence in a week's time across the country.

In terms of styling, the new 2017 KTM RC 390 comes with a slightly tweaked design that further enhances its geometric lines. This is further accentuated by the new black and white paint scheme with some contrast graphics in KTM orange. The large KTM badging on the fairing has been replaced by the 'RC 390' badge and the company logo has been moved slightly above in small lettering. The signature exposed orange trellis frame of the bike extends up to the orange-white rear seat panel, which also comes with the RC 390 badge.

Both the Bikes Are Now BS-IV Compliant

Also, on feature front, it's the KTM RC 390 that gets all the goodies like - ride-by-wire tech, slipper clutch and a larger 320 mm front disc brake for improved stopping power. The bike also gets ECU-based acceleration, which has improved the throttle response as well. In fact the new RC 390 gets a side-mounted exhaust unlike the underbelly exhaust of the previous model. According to KTM officials the new aluminium exhaust muffler has been added to meet the stringent Euro 4 emission norms in 2016 and the same has been brought to India in 2017.

Rajiv Bajaj With the KTM RC 200 and RC 390 Bikes

The KTM RC 200, on the other hand, also comes with new bolder styling and similar black and white paint scheme. That said the design of the KTM graphics and RC badge remains unchanged. Unlike its older sibling, the RC 200 continues to come with the underbelly exhaust system. Here the mechanicals do not see any comprehensive upgrades. That said the RC 200 does come with alluminium swingarm and upside down suspension.

Powetrain wise, both the motorcycles continue to be powered by their existing single-cylinder engines. The more powerful KTM RC 390 uses the same 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine churning out 43.5 bhp and 36 Nm of torque. Similarly, the RC 200 continues to derive power from its 199 cc engine that belts out 25 bhp and 19.2 Nm of torque. Both units come paired to a 6-speed transmission as standard. The engines are also BS-IV compliant now like the entire Bajaj lineup.