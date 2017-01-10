2017 KTM RC 390 And RC 200 Brochure Leaked; Gets More Equipment

Ahead of deliveries expected to commence soon, a leaked brochure of the 2017 KTM RC 200 and RC 390 has emerged online, revealing all the changes and updates for the new model year. The changes on the KTM RC twins for 2017 were first showcased at the 2015 EICMA Show in Italy, and include a host of new equipment onboard apart from the all-new livery.

For the 2017 edition, the KTM RC 390 gets reworked graphics with the black and white paint scheme retained. The orange shade gets more prominence now, while the RC 390 badging is larger on the fairing instead of 'KTM'. In addition, the new RC 390 now comes equipped with a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire, switchable ABS as well as a larger 320mm (larger by 20mm) front disc brake. However, the biggest update is the new side-mounted exhaust, replacing the underbelly unit.

KTM RC Bikes Brochure

Power on the 2017 KTM RC 390 continues to come from the 373.2cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is now Euro 4 compliant and produces 43.5bhp at 9000rpm and 36Nm of torque at 7000rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed transmission. Other mechanicals remain the same with USD forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear, while a 230mm rear disc brake remains unchanged. The Bosch sourced dual-channel ABS unit continues to be on offer as well.

New KTM RC 200

With respect to the 2017 KTM RC 200, the mechanical changes aren't as extensive. However, the quarter-litre offering does get completely new livery. The black paint job is now replaced with the new orange and white shades on the bike, which does induce a fresh look. Power on the other hand, continues to come from the 199cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 25bhp at 10,000rpm and 19.2Nm of torque at 8000rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed transmission sending power to the rear wheel.

New KTM RC 390

Unlike the 2017 RC 390 though, the new KTM RC 200 continues with an underbelly exhaust and uses a 300 mm front and 230 mm disc brake at the rear to facilitate adequate stopping power.

With the KTM RC twins completing two years in the Indian market, the updated models do come at the right time keeping the models fresh. More so, since the 2017 KTM 390 Duke and 200 Duke will be hitting the market later this year with a host of new upgrades. Expect to see a marginal hike in prices, when they arrive in the coming weeks.