2017 KTM 390 Duke VS Rivals: Specification Comparison

The 2017 KTM 390 Duke was recently launched at a rather attractive price of ₹ 2.26 lakh. Ever since its launch, it was always considered to be a proper value-for-money motorcycle with its sharp looks and blistering performance. With the launch of the 2017 390 Duke model, the blistering performance remain, but does change, and for the better, are the looks. The new 390 Duke gets new looks, inspired from its eldest sibling, the 1290 Super Duke R. With the split headlamp and integrated LED DRLs, the bike does really stand out in the crowd. We take it head to head with its rivals such as the DSK Benelli TNT 300, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF R3. So here it goes.

Looks

(2017 KTM 390 Duke)

Both the Japanese motorcycles have fairings and therefore give the appearance of looking bigger. The Yamaha looks classy and elegant while the Kawasaki in its green, looks more aggressive of the two. The KTM, with its updates isn't exactly an eye-pleaser but does surely stand out in the crowd. The Benelli TNT 300 looks slightly dated in this company. Of course, the beauty is in the eye of the beholder and to the author, the R3 is best looking bike here.

Features List

(DSK Benelli TNT 300)

Getting the most important things out of the way first, it is clear that the 390 Duke is the most equipped and the most powerful motorcycle here. The new updates to the 390 Duke in way of a new 5-inch TFT instrument console, phone connecting facility and that aggressive face, makes the bike stand apart amongst the competition here. Rest all of them get a mix of digital and analogue displays and none of them get a phone connecting facility. Talking about equipment, the 390 Duke is the only bike which gets a 2-channel ABS and slipper clutch. The TNT 300 and the Ninja 300 get ABS but no slipper clutch, while the R3 gets neither.

Performance

Coming to the engines, the KTM 390 Duke gets the most powerful engine amongst this motley crew of motorcycles and is also the lightest, making for excellent power-to-weight ratio and solid performance. The Yamaha is only 6 kg heavier and makes 2 bhp lesser than the KTM. The Ninja 300 is 9 kg heavier than the KTM and makes 3 bhp lesser. The TNT 300 is the heaviest bike, by far and makes the least amount of power at 38 bhp.

Parameters KTM 390 Duke DSK Benelli TNT 300 Yamaha YZF R3 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Displacement 373cc 300cc 321cc 296cc No. of cylinders 1 2 2 2 Max Power 43 bhp@9,000rpm 38 bhp@11,500rpm 41 bhp@10,750rpm 39 bhp@11,000rpm Max Torque 37 Nm@7,000rpm 26.5 Nm@10,000rpm 29.6 Nm@9,000rpm 27 Nm@10,000rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed ABS/Slipper Clutch Yes/Yes Yes/No No/No Yes/No Kerb Weight 163kg 196kg 169kg 172kg Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) ₹ 2.26 lakh ₹ 2.83 lakh ₹ 3.26 lakh ₹ 3.65 lakh

Chassis, suspension and brakes

(Yamaha YZF R3)

The motor on the 390 Duke also generates the maximum torque, at the lowest RPM, which means more torque is accessible at lower speeds, thereby making city rides easier and offering tonnes of mid-range grunt. So, undoubtedly, the 390 Duke wins the on-paper comparison on power.

The 390 Duke makes use of a trellis frame, offering excellent rigidity. The Ninja 300 and the R3 are built around a tubular diamond frame offering good enough feedback. Coming to the suspension, the KTM is the only one which gets 43mm WP USD forks, the Benelli too gets USD forks upfront while the two faired motorcycles get conventional telescopic forks upfront. At the rear, all the motorcycles get a monoshock, with different properties of course. The details for the tyres, brakes and suspension are given in the table below.

Parameters KTM 390 Duke DSK Benelli TNT 300 Yamaha YZF R3 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Front suspension WP USD USDs Telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Front Brake 320mm disc 260mm dual disc 298mm disc 290mm disc Rear Brake 230mm disc 240mm disc 220mm disc 220mm disc Front Tyres Metzeler 110/70R-17 MRF 110/70R-17 MRF 110/70R-17 IRC 110/70 R17 Rear Tyres Metzeler 150/60 R17 MRF 150/60R-17 MRF 140/70R-17 IRC 140/70R-17 Frame Trellis Trellis Diamond Diamond

Pricing

Some irony this! The 2017 KTM 390 Duke is the most equipped and most powerful motorcycle of the lot and at a price of ₹ 2.26 lakh, it is also the most affordable and by a big margin. The after sales service is also quite strong for KTM. Next comes the Benelli TNT 300 which is priced at ₹ 2.83 lakh but is the least powerful bike here. It does get ABS as standard. The third most expensive bike in this on-paper comparo is the Yamaha YZF R3. It is priced exactly ₹ 1 lakh more than the 390 Duke at ₹ 3.26 lakh. The most expensive motorcycle in this comparison is the Kawasaki Ninja 300, at a price of ₹ 3.65 lakh and the on-road price crosses the ₹ 4 lakh mark too. Needless to say, the KTM 390 Duke is the winner of this on-paper comparison and how.