2017 KTM 390 Duke: Old vs New

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has launched the new KTM 390 Duke naked street bike in India, expanding its 2017 motorcycle line-up. Priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the 2017 KTM 390 Duke comes with an all new design, aggressive styling along with a host of new features. Compared to the older 390 Duke the 2017 model comes with a host of features and upgrades. Here's a look at what all has changed on the 390 Duke.

KTM 390 Duke 2.4 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

New 2017 KTM Duke Range

Design and Styling

The KTM 390 Duke was launched in India back in 2013 and the bike's aggressive stance, naked styling, and performance became its major USPs. Now kicking things a notch higher, the 2017 KTM 390 Duke shares its design and styling with the company's flagship naked bike - the 1290 Superduke. So the chiselled, muscular tank has become a bit beefier now with angular design and sharper edges. For the touring crowd, fuel range has always been the 390 Duke's shortcoming, but unlike its predecessor, the new 390 Duke gets a larger 13.5 litre metal tank that has been designed in such a manner that it not only provides the rider with perfect knee contact but also with a longer riding range thanks to the additional fuel capacity. Another major change is the new LED headlamp that now replaces the older halogen unit. The new 20-piece LED unit comes with Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function as well, just like the new range of KTM and Bajaj bikes. The bike also gets a bolder 390 Duke badging on the tank along with the '390' lettering printed on the tail section. The rear now features a new LED tail lamp as well.

2017 KTM 390 Duke

The ergonomics of the bike has also changed and the saddle offers a bit more room for the rider, and this could change comfort levels of the 390 Duke while riding long distance. The new seat further extends towards the tank offering larger contact surfaces for better comfort. Unlike the single trellis frame on the previous KTM 390 Duke, the updated version comes with a split trellis frame with the front portion coloured in KTM orange and the rear in white. This not only helps in improving mass centralisation but also gives the bike an aesthetic appeal. The 2017 KTM 390 Duke also gets a new side slung exhaust which has been designed to meet latest emission regulations, but also adds to the overall styling of the bike.

Older KTM 390 Duke

Features and Equipment

The feature list is now longer and a lot more enticing. The new KTM 390 Duke comes with several new features and equipment that were not offered in the previous model. The list includes offerings like - Ride-by-Wire function for better throttle response, an all-new TFT display instead of the older digital instrument cluster, handlebar-mounted control switches, KTM's new My Ride app that allows you to connect your android device and larger 320mm front disc brake from Bybre. The rear unit is the same 230mm disk from the previous 390 Duke. Other technical additions include a slipper clutch and an Engine Management System (EMS) from Bosch.

Like the older model, the new 390 Duke also gets ABS as standard supplied by Bosch. The suspension setup has also been updated as the new USD fork from WP Suspension uses the latest open-cartridge technology. The wheels and tyres pretty much remain unchanged, as you get the same 17-inch orange alloys for both front and rear shod in the tried and tested Metzeler tyres (150 section at the rear and 110 section up front).

The 2017 KTM 390 Gets A New Split Trellis Frame

Engine and Transmission

Compared to the older KTM 390 Duke, the 2017 model sees no major change when it comes to the powerplant. Apart from the fact that the engine is now BS-IV compliant, there is no change in the 375 cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled motor. The power figures also remain the same at 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by the same 6-speed gearbox that did duty on the previous model. Although, the slipper clutch will aid in quick shifts.

Price

The improved design and styling along with the host of mechanical advancements have made the 2017 KTM 390 Duke a bit dearer. While the previous model was priced at ₹ 1.95 lakh, the new 2017 version costs ₹ 2.25 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi) with a bump of ₹ 30,000. While the price hike might seem like a lot, but when you consider all the features like TFT colour screen, larger front disc brake, larger fuel tank, and new chassis and suspension, that you get for that additional premium, it seems like a sweet deal.