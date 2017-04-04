2017 KTM 390 Duke Limited Edition White Paint Scheme Launched

The much awaited 2017 KTM 390 Duke was officially launched in the country in February this year and the model was initially available in a single orange shade. Now, the Austrian bike maker has introduced a limited edition white colour scheme on the streetfighter and is available at select KTM dealerships across the country. Priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the white paint scheme is available for the same price as the standard version and will be available till stocks last.

While the orange shade on the 2017 KTM 390 Duke may be a little too bright for a few, the white colour managed to keep things subtle. The complete bike gets finished in white including the extended fuel tank and front mudguard, while the bass gloss black shade has been retained for the two-tone effect. The new split Trellis frame gets no changes either with the first half of the unit is powder coated in orange and the remaining half finished in white. The alloy wheels continue to be finished in orange. The new paint scheme, as with the complete KTM range, is now UV resistant.

The 2017 KTM 390 Duke was was launched in a single orange shade

Beyond the colour scheme, the new KTM 390 Duke continue with the existing setup. The bike with its plethora of upgrades managed to impress us when we rode it a few weeks ago and gets some segment first features as well including ride-by-wire, LCD instrument console, adjustable levers and much more. The comprehensive changes on the 390 Duke include the all-LED headlamps, open-cartridge USD front forks and a new rear monoshock suspension setup. The front brake assembly is also new with bigger 320 mm disc and new sintered brake pads.

The 2017 KTM 390 Duke is also the only motorcycle in the sub-500 cc segment to feature smartphone mirroring via Bluetooth that allows you to monitor calls and messages while on the fly. The LCD instrument console also manages to offer a host of detail on the motorcycle and setting options. The new 390 Duke also gets a larger 13.5 litre fuel tank now made of metal.

The 2017 390 Duke gets a segment first LCD instrument console

In terms of power, the new KTM 390 Duke uses the same 373.2 single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 43 bhp at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. With a 2 per cent hike in torque, the motor combats the weight gain of nearly 9 kg. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a power assisted slipper clutch.