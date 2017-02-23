2017 KTM 390 Duke And 200 Duke: What You Should Know

After being revealed at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle Show, the 2017 models of the KTM 390 Duke and its sibling the 200 Duke are finally headed to India. Both the motorcycles have been spotted on test runs in India numerous times giving us an ample glimpse of what is to be expected from the 2017 editions of the KTM Duke Twins. We're bringing you all the updates from the launch but here's a lowdown of everything you need to know about the two KTM bikes.

KTM Duke 390

The 2017 KTM 390 Duke gets revised styling, which is inspired from its eldest sibling, the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. The colour scheme is much more Orange now and funkier now and the single headlamp cluster gets LED headlamps along with DRLs integrated into it as well. The 2017 KTM 390 Duke also gets a new 5-inch TFT screen, which is a big update over the current KTM 390 Duke. Of course, it shows all sorts of information needed by the rider and might also have a phone mirroring feature on the lines of the MirrorLink feature found in cars. It can adjust the illumination according to the ambient light. Also, one can use the MY KTM app to connect his/her phone to the bike. (New KTM 390 Duke) Another update is the Ride-by-Wire technology, which was also introduced on the 2017 KTM RC 390 this year. With this tech, the bike also has the scope to introduce riding modes, which will be a first in class. The new 390 Duke gets side-mounted exhausts in place of the earlier underbelly exhausts, to meet the stringent Euro IV emission norms. The engine is the same 373cc unit which produces 43 bhp of peak power and 37 Nm of max torque, a bump of 2 Nm from the current model. The gearbox too remains the same, a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. The new 390 Duke also gets a new Brembo 9MB 2-channel ABS. The fuel tank capacity has gone up from 11 litres to 13.4 litres, which will give a better range than the current model. The Trellis frame now gets a bolt-on sub-frame. The 2017 390 Duke gets more ground clearance, a shorter wheelbase and an increased seat height.

KTM 200 Duke

(2017 KTM 200 Duke)