2017 KTM 200 Duke: Old vs New

KTM India has launched the new 2017 range of Duke street bikes in the country, which includes the updated KTM 200 Duke. Unlike its sibling, the 2017 KTM 390 Duke or the new entrant, the KTM 250 Duke, changes made to the 2017 200 Duke are quite limited and most of them are mainly cosmetic. That said, compared to the older version, the 2017 model does get some considerable new features and here we have listed them all.

2017 KTM 200, 250 And 390 Duke First Look:

2017 KTM 200 Duke

Design and Styling

While it is true that the overall design of the bike largely remains unchanged, similar to the new 2017 KTM RC 200, the new styling and graphics give the bike a refreshed look. You still get the same muscular tank with a chiselled profile, but KTM now offers new branding and graphics that really makes its stand out. The company has also introduced two new black and white paint schemes in addition to the existing orange colour. The new colours and graphics are further complimented by the signature KTM orange wheels. In addition to that the bike, like its larger siblings, now comes with Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function as well.

2017 KTM 200 Duke

Feature and Equipment

The features and equipment offered with the 2017 KTM 200 Duke have been carried over from the older model. The bike continues to come with the same single unit trellis frame with 43 mm upside down (USD) fork from WP Suspension up front and WP monoshock at the rear. The bike gets the same 17-inch alloy wheels shod in MRF tyres, 110 section for the front and 150 section tyre for the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm disc brake up front and 230 mm disc at the rear sourced from Bybre. KTM still doesn't offer ABS with the 200 Duke, even as an option and it still features an underbelly exhaust, instead of a side slung exhaust that the global model gets.

The 2017 KTM 200 Duke is now offered in 3 colours

Engine and Transmission

The engine powering the 2017 KTM 200 Duke is the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid cooled motor that was featured in the older version. That said the engine is now BS-IV compliant, like other KTM and Bajaj bikes, and makes the same amount of power as the previous model. The updated engine churns out 24.6 bhp and develops 19.2 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2017 200 Duke gets a BS IV compliant engine, no changes in power output

Price

In terms of pricing, despite the new updates along with the addition of a BS-IV compliant engine, the price of the 2017 KTM 200 Duke has marginally gone down compared to the older model. The 2017 model has been launched at ₹ 1.43 lakh, while the older model was retailed at ₹ 1.44 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, it can't get any better for those looking for an entry-level performance bike and an entry into the world of a global motorcycle brand like KTM.



