India Kawasaki Motor has introduced the much awaited 2017 Kawasaki Z900 streetfighter in the country as a replacement to the Z800. The new Z900 pushes the middleweight naked motorcycle in a larger displacement category and is priced at ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), around ₹ 1.20 lakh more than the Z800. Among the host of upgrades on the all-new offering, the motorcycle boasts of better styling, increased power output and new underpinnings. The Kawasaki Z900 made its debut at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle Show last year and is being brought in the country as a CBU offering.

The new Kawasaki Z900 streetfighter evolves from the Z800 with sharper lines and a more prominent looking design. The split headlamp setup has been retained and looks more menacing this time, while the rear features the very well styled Z-shaped LED tail light that gives the Z900 a unique stance. Underneath the bodywork, there is the all-new Trellis frame serving purpose that will help aid the handling capabilities of the bike, while an all-new engine is also in place borrowed from the Kawasaki Z1000.

The 2017 Kawasaki Z900 replaces the Z800

The 2017 Kawasaki Z900 uses the 948 cc inline four-cylinder motor that makes 124 bhp of power at 6000 rpm, around a 12 bhp bump over the Z800. The new naked is also lighter than its predecessor with a kerb weight of 210.5 kg, losing a good 20.5 kg. The new naked also comes stacked with features including the Kawasaki developed slipper clutch for more effective downshifts, while ABS is offered as standard.

Suspension duties are performed by the 41 mm Upside Down forks at the front of the Kawasaki Z900, while the rear gets a monoshock setup with adjustable rebound and preload functions. Braking power comes from 300 mm dual disc brakes at the front with the axially mounted four-piston calipers and 250 mm disc with a single piston caliper at the rear. Both units are sourced from Nissin.

The Z900 sports an all-new Trellis frame and a more powerful engine

The all-new Kawasaki Z900 is positioned below the Z1000 in the bike maker's line-up and will be a more lucrative trade-off to the existing Ninja 650/Er-6n customers. The Japanese motorcycle giant has managed to keep prices competitive despite the increase over the Z800, as the Z900 continues to be one of the more affordable four-cylinder motorcycles you can buy. We will be riding the Z900 soon, so make sure to watch out for the same.