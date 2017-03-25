Bringing its all-new model range to India for 2017, Kawasaki has launched the new Kawasaki Z650 streetfighter middleweight motorcycle in the country as a replacement to the ER-6n. The 2017 Kawasaki Z650 is priced at ₹ 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it around ₹ 25,000 more expensive than the model it replaces. Clearly, the value quotient on the Z650 remains intact as the bike not only gets a completely new design, but also offers better power delivery, new chassis and lighter weight as well. The new Z650 was unveiled at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Italy alongside the newly launched Kawasaki Z900 with both motorcycles coming to India now.

The new Kawasaki Z650 is lighter and also gets improved ergonomics

The nomenclature is one of the biggest changes for 2017 Kawasaki Z650, bringing the naked in-line with the company's Z series of naked motorcycles. Visually, the bike gets Kawasaki's Sugomi design influences with sharp lines, a bulbous fuel tank with extensions on either side and exposed frame. Speaking of which, the Z650 now sports a lightweight tubular Trellis frame that comes paired to the new swingarm design. Both the units have helped shave off weight from the streetfighter that is now 19 kg lighter over the ER-6n. The new instrument console now accommodates a gearshift indicator light, along with a new digital display.

The 2017 Kawasaki Z650 replaces the ER-6n

In terms of power, the 2017 Kawasaki Z650 uses the same 649 cc parallel twin, water-cooled engine that is now BS-IV compliant. The motor has been de-tuned to churn out 67 bhp of power at 8000 rpm, around 2 bhp lower than the previous version, while peak torque is now 65.7 Nm available at 6500 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox that now comes with a slipper clutch. Kawasaki says the engine has been tweaked to deliver improved low to mid-range performance.

2017 Kawasaki Z650 Instrument Console

Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks up front and a new horizontal back link rear suspension replacing the right off-set unit. Braking power comes from Nissin sourced units at the front and rear while ABS is now offered as standard. The new Kawasaki Z650 will be competing with the Benelli TNT 600i ABS, Honda CBR650F and the likes in the segment and will be sold only through Kawasaki dealerships and not Bajaj Auto's Probiking showrooms, as both companies have broken the alliance.