Having launched three all-new motorcycles, India Kawasaki Motor has also introduced the 2017 Kawasaki Versys 650 in the country with updates for the new year priced at ₹ 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Launched in late 2015, the 2017 edition gets new colours and decals, a BS-IV compliant motor and a gear position indicator as part of the list of changes. The 2017 Versys 650 joined Kawasaki India's new line-up including the new Z900, Ninja 650 and Z650. The bike maker also launched the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with cosmetic updates and BS-IV compliance for the new year.

The 2017 Kawasaki Versys 650 retains the same design and styling as the current version but now gets the green and black paint scheme in place of the all-black paintjob. The fairing now carries the massive 'Versys' decal running across till the fuel tank and a vibrant appeal to the tourer. The alloy wheels now get a neon green pint stripe to match the bodywork, completing the new look on the middleweight offering.

The powertrain remains the same as well on the 2017 Kawasaki Versys 650. The bike uses a 649 cc parallel twin cylinder motor that is now BS-IV compliant and churns out 68 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission. Suspension duties on the Versys is performed by the 41 mm Inverted telescopic forks at the front and an offset monoshock setup with remote spring adjustable preload serves purpose at the rear.