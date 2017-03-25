India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has introduced the all-new 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in the country priced at ₹ 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Ninja 650 replaces the outgoing model and sports a host of upgrades for better performance and ride-ability. The new model is also lighter in weight and comes with a naked version as well - the Kawasaki Z650. Meanwhile, IKM has also launched the all-new Kawasaki Z900 that replaces the Z800 as well as the 2017 Versys 650 and 2017 Ninja 300 in the country with new BS-IV compliance and new body graphics.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 5.28 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was unveiled at the 2016 INTERMOT Show and gets styling inspiration from the mighty ZX-10R. The bike gets a sharp now profile with the wide twin headlamps and a shortened tail section. The bike also gets the new KRT livery with black and neon green standing out dramatically, while there are split seats in place for improved comfort. The new 2017 Ninja 650 further benefits from a new upright riding position for more relaxed yet sporty riding, while the seat height has been reduced to 790 mm for a lower centre of gravity and better foot placement, grips are mounted slightly forward and the windscreen is now adjustable. The new Ninja 650 also gets the X-pattern LED tail light, which looks sharp and distinctive.

2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a new Trellis frame

Power on the new Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes from the 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine. The motor is shared with the Z650 and churns out 67 bhp of power at 8000 rpm and 65.7 Nm of peak torque available at 6500 rpm. Paired to a 6-speed gearbox, bike now gets a slipper clutch as standard, while suspension duties are performed by conventional forks and a monoshock setup at the rear. The new Ninja 650 is underpinned by a Trellis frame and also gets a new swingarm, which have helped shave around 15 kg of excess weight from the motorcycle over the older version. The new frame should also make the handling more nimble.

ABS is now offered as standard on the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650

Braking performance comes from new Nissin calipers for improved braking with ABS now offered as standard, while a new digital display instrument console in place with a gearshift indicator. Compared to the older version, the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a substantial increase in its price tag. That said, it still remains well priced while competing against the Honda CBR650F and Hyosung GT650. Kawasaki India has also said that will be offering a range of optional extras for the new Ninja 650 including a touring windscreen, luggage options and a full system Akrapovic exhaust.