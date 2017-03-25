2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched; Priced At Rs 3.64 Lakh

The 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 3.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The baby Ninja gets new livery - new decals inspired from the larger-displacement Ninja supersport models. The new Ninja 300 also gets a fatter 140 section rear tyre on the 2017 model, compared to the 130 section tyre on the outgoing model. Apart from these changes, the rest of the bike remains the same - with same engine, suspension and braking. It still misses out on ABS though.

The engine - a 296 cc, liquid-cooled, four stroke, parallel-twin mill paired to a six-speed gearbox - makes 38 bhp at 11,000 rpm with a peak torque of 27 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The assist and slipper clutch gives a lighter feel at the lever and makes for smooth gear changes. The 2017 Ninja 300 also meets stricter new emission norms, including BS-IV regulations which will be effective from 1 April 2017. Dual throttle valves similar to the ZX-10R are said to give precise control of intake air, resulting in linear throttle response across the rev range.

Suspension duties are handled by a 37 mm telescopic front fork with 120 mm of travel and a uni-trak gas charged shock with 5-way adjustable pre-load. Brakes include a single 290 mm petal disc at the front, and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. Both discs are gripped by dual-piston calipers. The 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will compete against the upcoming Benelli BN 302R, as well as the KTM RC 390. At Rs 2.225 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) though, the RC 390 severely undercuts the Ninja 300's price by over a lakh and the KTM has a single cylinder motor.