2017 Jeep Compass Spotted Testing In India Again; Launch Later This Year

Jeep Compass, the much awaited compact SUV from the American SUV manufacturer has been spotted testing in India again. Still draped in some heavy camouflage, Jeep has been putting the SUV through some serious road test. This time the car was spotted Pune, which is not far from the company's Ranjangaon plant.

2017 Jeep Compass

The reason why Jeep is extensively testing the SUV is because the India-made Jeep Compass will not only cater to the domestic market but will also be exported to other markets. In fact, India will the export hub for all right-hand-drive (RHD) markets that are to get the Jeep Compass. Also, the test mule spotted this time looks very much production ready with all the equipment and features in place. This means the launch might take place sooner than we think.

The Fiat-owned American SUV brand officially entered the market last year with the launch of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SRT. But the company's most affordable model - the Wrangler Unlimited itself is priced at ₹ 71.59 lakh, while the top-of-the-line Grand Cherokee SRT retails at ₹ 1.12 crore (all ex-showroom Delhi). With such heavy price tags, these long anticipated Jeep models have become unattainable to a major sect of the buyers and enthusiasts. And the Jeep Compass has been designed to cater to these particular buyers considering the price expected to be in the range of ₹ 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass Front

Coming to the car itself, there is a lot that we already know about the new Jeep Compass. The 2017 Compass replaces both the older Compass and Patriot in the global market, while it India it will be an all-new model. Touted to be the baby Grand Cherokee, the new Compass borrows most of its design and style cues from its elder sibling. The car is 4.4 metres long, making it bigger than the Renegade, which is 4.2 metres in length and it also has an impressive ground clearance of 221mm. The signature 7-slat grille, horizontal headlamps with LED daytime running lights, boxy profile and plastic underbody cladding add to its bold stance. The rear section comes with LED taillamps, a roof mounted spoiler and beefy plastic cladded bumper among others.

Jeep Compass Rear

The last time the Jeep Compass was spotted testing we even got a glimpse of the cabin. While we are yet to see the interior of the production model, the test mule came with a dual tone cabin and the dashboard covered in nice soft touch plastic. There are silver enclosures for the horizontal Air-Con vents, all-black centre console, a small infotainment display, three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, twin pod instrument cluster and more. Under the hood, the India-spec Jeep Compass is likely to get a couple of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Transmission options will include a 9-speed automatic, while a manual is also likely to be offered. Upon its launch, the SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Tucson.