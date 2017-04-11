2017 Jeep Compass: 10 Things You Need To Know

Jeep's foray into India was a long awaited one and the finally entered the market last year with much fanfare. The automaker commenced operations with the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Unlimited SUVs priced at ₹ 71.59 lakh and ₹ 1.12 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. While those are certainly optimistically priced models, the company did promise an SUV for the masses and that will be the all-new Jeep Compass. Officially revealed in Brazil late last year, the Compass will be a made-in-India model that will be exported to several international markets as well and as a result, is expected to carry a competitive price tag.

Jeep Compass ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Jeep Compass, then, remains an extremely important product for India and might just turnaround the fortunes for its automaker. All set for its Indian unveil tomorrow, here are 10 things that you need to know about the soon-to-be-launched Jeep Compass.

2017 Jeep Compass is a made-in-India SUV