2017 Jeep Compass: 10 Things You Need To Know

Jeep's foray into India was a long awaited one and the finally entered the market last year with much fanfare. The automaker commenced operations with the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Unlimited SUVs priced at ₹ 71.59 lakh and ₹ 1.12 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. While those are certainly optimistically priced models, the company did promise an SUV for the masses and that will be the all-new Jeep Compass. Officially revealed in Brazil late last year, the Compass will be a made-in-India model that will be exported to several international markets as well and as a result, is expected to carry a competitive price tag.
The Jeep Compass, then, remains an extremely important product for India and might just turnaround the fortunes for its automaker. All set for its Indian unveil tomorrow, here are 10 things that you need to know about the soon-to-be-launched Jeep Compass.
- The Jeep Compass exists internationally and the all-new version essentially replaces the model as a new generation version. Interestingly, it will replaces the Patriot in Jeep's line-up and and is positioned between the entry-level Renegade and Cherokee SUV. The model has been under development since 2013 and is also being produced in Brazil, China and Mexico, apart from India.
- The new Jeep Compass is based on a slightly longer version of the automaker's Small Wide 4x4 architecture that also underpins the Renegade. The SUV is 4400 mmm in length, making it around 200 mm longer than the Renegade. Keeping with off-roading lineage, the Compass comes with an impressive ground clearance of 221 mm, an approach angle of 30 degrees, and a departure angle of 34 degrees. The Jeep Compass is likely to come with 4x4 right from the start
- The styling on the Jeep Compass has been inspired from the mighty Grand Cherokee and the midsize SUV essentially looks like a baby Cherokee and these photos will tell you why. The body lines look sharp on the model, while the trademark grille brings the glorious Jeep heritage to forefront. The India-spec model will be identical to the international version in appearance, but could get marginal tweaks for the domestic market.
- The interior too takes inspiration from the Grand Cherokee so you get a neat looking cabin designed with premium quality material and two-tone finish. The SUV will also come with a host of comfort and convenience features like a premium leather seats, quality fit and finish and much more. There is also a 7-inch information display equipped with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The car also has a capless fuel system, keyless entry with passive go, a power tailgate, and a glass sunroof.
- Jeep also plans to expand the Compass' market across the globe and India will be the newest addition to its list. In fact, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will locally manufacture the SUV at the company's Ranjangaon plant near Pune, Maharashtra.
- Apart from catering to the domestic demand, the Indian plant will also act as a global export hub for other Right-Hand-Drive (RHD) markets. This means that the SUV will cater to different specifications, engines and variants based on the market, while build quality will have to be top-notch, much like the international versions.
- Localisation levels on the new Jeep Compass are expected in the vicinity of 75-80 per cent from day one. In addition, mass production will help achieve higher economies of scale, making way for competitive price tag.
- The SUV will also come with more than 70 safety and security features - but some of those may not be offered on the Indian spec, due to limitations like the use of radar frequency (for adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, etc). The Compass also gets a new rotary dial called Select-Terrain to shift between various driving surfaces. When in auto mode, the car automatically switches between FWD and 4WD as per the traction and torque requirements of each tyre. The other modes are snow, sand, and mud.
- Powertrain options will largely differ as per the requirements of the various markets. That said, the current global portfolio includes - a 1.4 litre multi air turbo, 1.6 litre and 2.0 litre turbo diesel, 2.4 litre Tigershark petrol and 2.0 litre Tigershark flex fuel (ethanol). Transmissions include a 6-speed manual and autobox, while a 9-speed auto will also be on offer. India is expected to get the 2.0 litre petrol and diesel engine options with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and maybe the manual unit as well.
- Jeep India has been extensively testing the Compass and we even spotted the model on a number of occasions. And quite rightly so, the American SUV has a big task up ahead when it goes on sale in the second half of 2017 and will be locking horns with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and even the likes of the Mahindra XUV500. However, the pricing will decide the Compass' fate in India. Expect the model to start around the ₹ 20 lakh mark (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale.
