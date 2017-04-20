2017 Hyundai Xcent Launch: Live Updates
The 2017 Xcent facelift will borrow a few design cues and features from the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 that was launched in February 2017.
Hyundai Xcent facelift is all set to be launched later today. With the individual buyer as the focus, Hyundai will introduce restyling to not only make it look more visually pleasing both at the front and rear. In addition to the design updates, the Xcent facelift will also come sporting a refreshed cabin that borrows heavily from the Grand i10. As far as engine options go, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will continue to be offered with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol. Additionally, it will now receive the more powerful 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine that was first introduced on the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift earlier this year.
Back to the Hyundai Xcent's makeover - the most noticeable change will be the new front that takes design cues from the new-generation Hyundai Elantra. The 2017 Hyundai Xcent gets a new six-slat grille, a revised bumper, and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. At the rear, it will get a wider looking boot-lid and revised tail lamps. Inside, it is expected to receive new upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With that being said, expect the Hyundai Xcent facelift's price to range between Rs. 5.4 lakh to Rs. 7.5 lakh.
- 2017 Hyundai Xcent Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features Apr 20, 2017 10:32 AM
- Road Tax Not To Be Subsumed Under GST: Former CBEC Chairman Apr 20, 2017 10:24 AM
- Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Kia K2 Cross And Pegas Compact Sedan Unveiled Apr 19, 2017 09:07 PM
- Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Volkswagen Takes Wraps off the I.D. Crozz Concept Apr 19, 2017 08:48 PM
- 2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift: Price Expectation Apr 19, 2017 08:16 PM
- Bharat Benz Launches New Intercity Coach Buses In India Apr 19, 2017 06:41 PM
- Mahindra XUV500 Gets Android Auto And Several New Hi-Tech Features Apr 19, 2017 06:19 PM
- 'Cartist' : A Confluence Of Modern Art and Automobiles Apr 19, 2017 04:02 PM
- Tata Motors To Export Some Older-Technology Trucks After Court Ban Apr 19, 2017 03:23 PM
- Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Renault Explores Future Of Formula 1 With New R.S. 2027 Concept Apr 19, 2017 03:08 PM
- Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Audi e-Tron Sportback Concept Breaks Cover Apr 19, 2017 01:42 PM
- Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Aston Martin Debuts High-Performance Brand, AMR, In China Apr 19, 2017 01:00 PM
- 2017 Shanghai Auto Show: Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan Shows A New Era In Design Apr 19, 2017 12:42 PM
- Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Showcased Apr 19, 2017 12:34 PM
- 203 Bhp Volkswagen Ameo Cup Car Revealed Apr 19, 2017 11:33 AM