2017 Hyundai Xcent Launch: Live Updates

Hyundai Xcent facelift is all set to be launched later today. With the individual buyer as the focus, Hyundai will introduce restyling to not only make it look more visually pleasing both at the front and rear. In addition to the design updates, the Xcent facelift will also come sporting a refreshed cabin that borrows heavily from the Grand i10. As far as engine options go, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will continue to be offered with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol. Additionally, it will now receive the more powerful 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine that was first introduced on the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift earlier this year.

Back to the Hyundai Xcent's makeover - the most noticeable change will be the new front that takes design cues from the new-generation Hyundai Elantra. The 2017 Hyundai Xcent gets a new six-slat grille, a revised bumper, and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. At the rear, it will get a wider looking boot-lid and revised tail lamps. Inside, it is expected to receive new upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With that being said, expect the Hyundai Xcent facelift's price to range between Rs. 5.4 lakh to Rs. 7.5 lakh.