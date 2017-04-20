2017 Hyundai Xcent Launch: Live Updates

The 2017 Xcent facelift will borrow a few design cues and features from the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 that was launched in February 2017.

By | Last Updated at Apr 20, 2017 10:57 AM

Hyundai Xcent facelift is all set to be launched later today. With the individual buyer as the focus, Hyundai will introduce restyling to not only make it look more visually pleasing both at the front and rear. In addition to the design updates, the Xcent facelift will also come sporting a refreshed cabin that borrows heavily from the Grand i10. As far as engine options go, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will continue to be offered with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol. Additionally, it will now receive the more powerful 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine that was first introduced on the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift earlier this year.

Back to the Hyundai Xcent's makeover - the most noticeable change will be the new front that takes design cues from the new-generation Hyundai Elantra. The 2017 Hyundai Xcent gets a new six-slat grille, a revised bumper, and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. At the rear, it will get a wider looking boot-lid and revised tail lamps. Inside, it is expected to receive new upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With that being said, expect the Hyundai Xcent facelift's price to range between Rs. 5.4 lakh to Rs. 7.5 lakh.

Apr 20, 2017
Hyundai will offer a refreshed cabin on the Xcent facelift. Some of the interior updates will be borrowed from the Grand i10 facelift.
Apr 20, 2017
The company, targeting the individual buyer, will introduce styling upgrades to make the Xcent now look more visually pleasing both at the front and rear.
Apr 20, 2017
Set to be launched in India shortly, the Hyundai Xcent facelift will see a design upgrade that will make the subcompact sedan look relatively larger.

Trending News

New Car

Find