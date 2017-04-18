2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift To Be Launched Soon; 1.2 Diesel Confirmed

The 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift is scheduled for launch on 20th April. While we've seen the subcompact sedan in detail in a host of spy images. While Hyundai accidentally put up the image of the new Xcent on its website, the picture has now being removed but this glimpse into the facelift has given us quite an insight into what it'll be all about. Showcasing its revised grille, bumper and reworked headlamp cluster, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent looks more upmarket than before. Hyundai has also confirmed the more powerful 1.2 litre U2 CRDi diesel engine on the new Xcent.

The new Xcent takes styling inspiration from the new Hyundai Elantra

Launched in 2014, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will receive comprehensive changes as part of a mid life-cycle refresh and we've already told you the top 10 things you need to know and also how different is it from the older model. Most noticeable of all changes is the new front that takes inspiration from the new generation Hyundai Elantra. A new 6-slat grille takes prominence up front and the bumper has been revised for a cleaner appearance and gets new boomerang shaped LED DRLs. Changes at the rear include a wider looking boot-lid and revised tail lamps, while the diamond cut alloy wheels boast of a tweaked design. The side remains the same with the bold shoulder-line and flared wheel arches. Unlike the outgoing model, the new Xcent facelift is a distinctly different from its hatchback avatar - the Grand i10, earning an identity of its own.

Inside, the new Hyundai Xcent facelift won't see a dramatic change over the current version but do expect to see tweaks to the dashboard and more importantly a touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The automaker has also deleted a host of features from the new model including the 1 GB memory storage and driver seat height adjustment. The base variants of the subcompact sedan also miss out on Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), but gain dual front airbags instead.

Changes to the side are minimal, the rear gets tweaked tail lights and boot-lid

The bigger update though will be the new 1.2-litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine. The oil burner was first updated on the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift earlier this year and brought major upgrades in performance on the hatchback. You can expect a similar rush in performance on the Xcent facelift as well with 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque on offer. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol will continue to serve purpose on the offering.

In addition to the changes, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent will also see a marginal difference in its prices that is expected to be on a slightly higher side. The current Xcent range starts at ₹ 5.45 lakh for the petrol and ₹ 6.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the diesel variants. You can expect the new model to see a marginal price cut on the base trims, while the top trims might get pricier.