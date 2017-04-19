2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift: Price Expectation

2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will go on sale in India tomorrow and the car has created a lot of buzz in the past couple of weeks. We told you in February 2017 that the facelifted Hyundai Xcent will be a lot more premium and features-rich compared to the outgoing model and all the recent spy shots of the car have proven the same. While we have told you everything that we know about the car and also how different it's from the current model, it all comes down to one key question. How will Hyundai price it?

Hyundai Xcent 5.67 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Like all previous models before this, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift is also based on the 2017 Grand i10 facelift and will share most of its design and styling cues. In fact, like the Grand i10, the Xcent will also get the new 1.2-litre diesel engine, which we have already confirmed. So if you remember, Hyundai had priced the Grand i10 facelift very aggressively. In fact, most of the lower variants, especially the petrol-powered ones were priced lower that the pre-facelift versions, which is very interesting because the facelifted model came with a lot of improvements. So how did Hyundai do it?

2017 Hyundai Xcent spotted last week

Well, for starters most of the new features like - LED daytime running lights, touchscreen infotainment system, new diamond cut alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror Link and rear parking camera were only offered with the higher variants. This helped the carmaker to lower the price of the base and middle variants while increasing the prices of the higher variants. We believe this very principal will be applied to the Xcent facelift as well to keep the base price of the model competitive. This is quite important for Hyundai, especially considering the fact that Tata Motors has recently launched the Tigor subcompact sedan which is also very competitively priced. Moreover, the company's key rival Maruti Suzuki India is also gearing up to launch the new-gen Swift Dzire, which is currently the best seller in the segment, in May and Hyundai needs to get the best out of these few weeks of the head start that it's getting.

Hyundai will price the 2017 Xcent very competitively

According to the recently leaked spec sheet, Hyundai has made some changes to the variants as well as the updated Hyundai Xcent facelift will come in a total of five variants - E, E+, S, SX, and SX(O). The base variant has been renamed as E, as per Hyundai's current trend and the E+ is an all-new variant. Also unlike the diesel model, there is no mechanical change in the petrol-powered Xcent facelift as it gets the same 1.2-litre Kappa engine.

Currently, the prices of the Hyundai Xcent subcompact sedan start at ₹ 5.45 lakh for the Base petrol variant, going up to ₹ 7.21 lakh for the top-of-the-line petrol trim. This means the lower variants of the Xcent facelift, especially the petrol trim will be priced at par or less than the current prices so we expect the price tag to be between ₹ 5.4 lakh to ₹ 7.5 lakh. As for the diesel variant, we expect the prices to go up marginally in the lower variants and considerably in the higher variants. While the current price range is ₹ 6.31 lakh to ₹ 8.13 lakh the revised prices will be around ₹ 6.4 lakh to ₹ 9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

These of course, are our expectation of the Hyundai Xcent facelift's prices, so there is bound to be a difference once the new prices are out.