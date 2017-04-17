2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift: 10 Things You Need To Know

2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will be going on sale in India this week, on the 20th of April 2017. The car will come with some considerable cosmetic updates along with mechanical changes as well. We have already shown you what the new facelifted Hyundai Xcent looks like in the recently leaked spy images and even told you about the updated specifications and features of the car in our previous reports. Now, we are here to share all that we know so far about the upcoming Hyundai Xcent Facelift.

