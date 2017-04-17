2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift: 10 Things You Need To Know

2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will be going on sale in India this week, on the 20th of April 2017. The car will come with some considerable cosmetic updates along with mechanical changes as well. We have already shown you what the new facelifted Hyundai Xcent looks like in the recently leaked spy images and even told you about the updated specifications and features of the car in our previous reports. Now, we are here to share all that we know so far about the upcoming Hyundai Xcent Facelift.
- The 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will be the second car to be launched this year by the South Korean carmaker that previously launched the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift in India.
- According to the recently leaked specifications sheet, the updated Hyundai Xcent facelift will come in a total of five variants - E, E+, S, SX, and SX(O). The base variant has been renamed as E, as per Hyundai current trend and the E+ is an all-new variant.
- The most significant update made to the car is under the hood. Like the Grand i10 facelift, the Hyundai Xcent facelift also comes with the new and more powerful 1.2-litre three-cylinder diesel engine replacing the older 1.1-litre oil burner. Additionally, the car also retains the older 1.2-litre petrol engine.
- Power figures will remain unchanged on for both the engines. The new 1.2-litre diesel motor produces a maximum of 74 bhp and develops 190 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 82 bhp and develops 114 Nm of peak torque.
- Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter. While the manual gearbox is standard for both the petrol and diesel variants, the 4-speed auto box will come as an option only with the petrol variant.
- Visually the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift comes with several cosmetic updates and changes that give the car an upmarket look. The front section of the car is the one section that has been extensively updated with the new 6-slat hexagonal grille with a chrome surround, restyled headlamps and bonnet, new front bumper, and new horizontal foglamps along with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights.
- The sides and the rear sections of the car have also been considerably updated with some minor design changes along with new outside rear-view mirrors and new alloy wheels. The Xcent facelift gets new taillamps and a new rear bumper as well.
- The Xcent facelift will also come with an extensively updated cabin with new upholstery and features like 2-DIN music system with 4 speakers, Bluetooth, rear AC vents, rear armrest, rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and more. The top-end trim though will come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- On the safety front, the Hyundai Xcent facelift will get features like - dual airbags and alternator management system (AMS), which will be standard across variants. Other options like - ABS, keyless entry, engine start/stop system and more.
- With all the upmarket features and updates the prices will also be revised with some marginal increase. That said Hyundai is like to keep the price highly competitive considering the strong competition it faces from the newly launched Tata Tigor and segment leaders like Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Ford Aspire and Honda Amaze among others.
