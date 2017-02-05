2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift To Be Launched Tomorrow

The Hyundai Grand i10 facelift was unveiled at the 2016 Paris Auto Show and is all set to make its debut in the country tomorrow on 6th February 2017. Interestingly, Hyundai India has chosen to take the online route for introducing the updated version of the Grand i10 with the model to be revealed virtually on the company's YouTube channel. All set to take on competition, the 2017 Grand i10 will be sporting a host of changes including a brand new engine. Here are the 10 things you need to know about the new hatchback.

Hyundai Grand i10 5.38 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Easily one of the most important changes on Hyundai's highly popular hatchback. The 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 will now get a new 1.2 litre diesel engine. The motor replaces the current 1.1 litre motor on the model that was always cited as a little underpowered when compared to units on the Maruti Suzuki Swift and even the Ford Figo. With the Ignis also sporting the 1.3 litre diesel and posing as close competition, the bigger motor should make a major change in the performance of the Grand i10.

Petrol power, on the other hand, will come from the same 1.2 litre unit and is likely to be in the current state of tune. Both engines are expected to be more fuel efficient on the 2017 Grand i10.

New Hyundai Grand i10 Rear

Other upgrades on the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift will include a revised front with a newer grille and possibly the foglamp-like LED daytime running lights, much like the European version. Hyundai India could also revise the headlamp design and could instead incorporate the DRLs within the cluster. Other changes expected are revised interiors with a new touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with climate control. Better trim levels will mean improved plastic and new upholstery options as well.

In addition to the changes, expect to see a marginal increase in prices of the Hyundai Grand i10. Complete details on the new hatchback will be available tomorrow, so make sure you keep watching this space for all the details.