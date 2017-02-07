2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift: 10 Things You Need To Know

The Hyundai Grand i10 is one of the most successful cars manufactured by Hyundai India after the Santro. Launched in 2013 to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the car has been among the top 10 selling vehicles in India ever since. And now, the South Korean carmaker has launched the much-delayed 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift in India. We have already driven the car and know what the 2017 Grand i10 facelift is all about.
The updated 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 comes with a host of changes, both cosmetic and mechanical, and here are 10 key factors that have changed in the Grand i10 facelift compared to the outgoing model.
- Hyundai revealed the 2017 Grand i10 (known as just i10 in Europe) last year at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The latest model has gone through a detailed makeover and comes with several exterior and interior updates that have taken the premium quotient of the car a notch higher. While the Indian spec model does lose out on few of the features offered with the Euro-spec model, design-wise there are a lot of similarities.
- The facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 comes with a few small and big cosmetic updates that give the car a more contemporary look. Up front, the car comes with Hyundai's Cascade design hexagonal grille with a thick black slat running across it, new LED daytime running lights and revised headlamps.The front bumper has also changed and looks a lot more sporty and stylish compared to the previous model. The new round foglamps have been placed within a nice L-shaped housing carved into the bumper and the car also gets new front Air curtains.
- The new Hyundai Grand i10 also comes with a much sportier set of diamond cut alloy wheels similar to the one seen in the car displayed at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. In the Indian spec version, however, the alloy wheels are offered only with the higher variants while the others get new wheel caps.
- The rear portion also come with some minor cosmetic updates like restyled taillamp cluster, redesigned roof mounted spoiler and a new rear bumper with subtle muscular lines and a wide black plastic cladding with reflectors on either side as a new design element.
- Hyundai has also worked upon the cabin of the new Grand i10 facelift. While the basic design remains unchanged, the cosmetic updates give the cabin a refreshed look. The cabin retains its brown and beige dual tone treatment with several new cosmetic bits that give it a refreshed look.
- On the feature front, the new Grand i10 facelift comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AV-N with smartphone connectivity. The updated version also gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link along with voice command feature. Other features like automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and rear parking camera will also be a part of the package.
- The new 2017 Grand i10 offers advanced safety with features like Rear Parking Assist System with Dual Airbags, ABS, Reverse Parking Sensors and newly introduced Rear Parking Camera with the display on 7-inch Touch Screen .
- Under the hood, the 2017 Grand i10 facelift comes with a new and more powerful 1.2-litre diesel engine instead of the older 1.1-litre version. The new oil burner is punchier and churns out 74 bhp while developing 190.2 Nm of peak torque, thus offering a higher torque and power rating than the previous engine. The petrol trim, on the other hand, will continue to use the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that makes 81.86 bhp and develops 113.7 Nm of peak torque.
- As for transmission options, the facelifted Grand i10 gets the 5-speed manual gearbox as standard for both petrol and diesel models. The petrol trim although also comes with an optional 4-speed automatic gearbox.
- Hyundai has priced the 2017 Grand i10 facelift quite competitively and the prices of a few variants are lower than that of their respective trims from the older model. The car has been launched starting at ₹ 4.58 lakh going up to ₹ 7.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In India, it rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Swift hatchback and Tata Tiago.
