2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift: 10 Things You Need To Know

The Hyundai Grand i10 is one of the most successful cars manufactured by Hyundai India after the Santro. Launched in 2013 to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the car has been among the top 10 selling vehicles in India ever since. And now, the South Korean carmaker has launched the much-delayed 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift in India. We have already driven the car and know what the 2017 Grand i10 facelift is all about.

The updated 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 comes with a host of changes, both cosmetic and mechanical, and here are 10 key factors that have changed in the Grand i10 facelift compared to the outgoing model.

