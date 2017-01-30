2017 Hyundai Grand i10: 10 Things You Need To Know

The Hyundai Grand i10 is one of the most successful cars manufactured by Hyundai India after the Santro. Launched in 2013 to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the car has been among the top 10 selling vehicles in India ever since. And now, the South Korean carmaker is set to launch the much-delayed Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift in India this year. The updated 2017 model will come with a host of changes, both cosmetic and mechanical, and while there is still a lot to be revealed about the car, here are 10 key things that have changed in the Grand i10 facelift compared to the outgoing model.
- Hyundai revealed the European-spec version of the Grand i10 (known as just i10 in Europe) last year at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The car has gone through a detailed makeover and comes with several exterior and interior updates that have taken the premium quotient of the car a notch higher. While the Indian spec model might lose out on some of the features, design wise there will a lot of similarities.
- While the Euro-spec version gets restyle headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), recent spy shots of the Grand i10 facelift Sportz trim did not get them, This could mean that only the range-topping variant will come with LED DRLs. That said, the rest of the face has been considerably redesigned and the car now comes with Hyundai new Cascade design hexagonal grille with a thick black slat running across it. The front bumper has also changed and remains similar to the one seen in the Euro-spec version. The new round foglamps have been placed within a nice L-shaped housing carved into the bumper and the car also gets new front Air curtains.
- The new Hyundai Grand i10 will also come with a much sportier set of diamond cut alloy wheels which were seen in the model displayed at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. In the Indian spec version, however, we might only get then in the top-of-the-line Asta variant.
- The rear portion will also come with some minor cosmetic updates like restyled taillamp cluster, redesigned roof mounted spoiler and a new rear bumper with subtle muscular lines and a wide black plastic cladding with reflectors on either side as a new design element.
- Hyundai has also worked upon the cabin of the new Grand i10 facelift. While the basic design remains unchanged, the cosmetic updates give the cabin a refreshed look. The one displayed at the Paris Motor Show came with black and red dual tone interior with matching upholstery and several small design bits that give the cabin a more upmarket feel. The India-spec model, on the other hand, will also get dual tone treatment but the colour combination might change.
- On the feature front, the new Grand i10 facelift will come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AV-N with smartphone connectivity. The updated version is also said to come with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link along with voice command feature. Other features like automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and rear parking camera will also be a part of the package.
- There is no official information on the safety features yet, but considering the current market trend and features offered by the competitors, Hyundai might offer dual front Airbags along with ABS with EBD as a standard feature.
- The Grand i10 facelift will also come with a new and more powerful 1.2-litre diesel engine instead of the original 1.1-litre version. The 1.2-litre diesel will be punchier and more powerful with a higher torque and power rating than the outgoing engine. The petrol trim, on the other hand, will continue with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine.
- As for transmission options, the car will continue to use the current 5-speed manual gearbox but a 6-speed manual gearbox might also make the cut. An automatic gearbox could also be on the cards but sometime in the future.
- Hyundai is expected to keep the Grand i10 facelift's prices very competitive so we expect the car to be launched in the vicinity of ₹ 4.6 lakh to ₹ 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.
