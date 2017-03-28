Honda Two-Wheelers India has launched the MY 2017 Dio in India at a starting price of ₹ 49,132 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As is the case with other HMSI models, the 2017 model of the Dio now gets a BS IV compliant engine and the auto headlamp on (AHO) feature. The Honda Dio scooter now gets new graphics on the body, which make it look much funkier. The front apron has been slightly tweaked and the scooter now gets a dual-tone colour scheme as well. As far as equipment is concerned, the new Dio gets a mobile-charging port under the seat, a V-shaped LED light on the top of the front panel and a re-styled instrument console as well.

The new Dio scooter also gets Honda's patented combi-braking system, tubeless tyres and a slightly wider seat. But the one thing that took us by surprise was the omission of telescopic forks up front and the non-availability of disc brakes even as an option.

(Earlier, the Honda Activa 4G was launched in India with a BS IV engine and other updates)

The engine on the Dio remains the same with a 109 cc engine making 8 bhp and 8.91 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT unit. Earlier, Honda Two-Wheelers India had launched the updated models of the Activa 4G, Activa 125 and the CB Shine along with the CB Shine SP as well.