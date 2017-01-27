2017 Honda City: 10 Things You Should Know

Honda City
9.01 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
India has only seen four of them and it was only the third generation City that first came to India. Now in its 6th generation, the car is still receiving a great response. In December 2016, Honda sold 2898 units of the City and it’s still going strong. With the facelift, Honda will hope to regain some lost ground. With the launch around the corner, here’s a list of all the things we know about the 2017 Honda City
- The Honda Greiz, a sedan sold in China, serves as the inspiration for the City facelift
- The new City will come with a redesigned front bumper and new chrome for the front grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED front fog lights
- The City will also get a set of new alloy wheels.
- The dimensions of the car will remain unchanged
- Additional features will include an updated automatic climate control system will be on offer along with a new 15.7 cm touchscreen unit.
- There will be updated Bluetooth telephony along with some existing features such as paddle shifts, cruise control, sunroof and more.
- On the engines front, the City will continue to get a 1.5-litre iVTEC which produces 117 bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre iDTEC that produces 100 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.
- Transmission duties will continue to be handled by the 5-speed manual gearbox for both the petrol and diesel variant with the CVT unit as an option for the petrol trim.
- Expect it to be Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 more pricier than the current car
- The new Honda City will rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Hyundai Verna in India.
