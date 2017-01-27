2017 Honda City: 10 Things You Should Know

New Cars and Bikes in India

The 2017 Honda City will be launched soon in the country and while it has been one of the most successful model for Honda Car India, one cannot forget that the sixth generation of the car which was launched a couple of years ago made sure that Honda still dominated this segment even though there were established players like Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki in this segment. We've already spotted the car testing in India and know that the launch is just a couple of months away. For 18 years, the City has been the best-selling car for Honda India and it’s only fair to give the current generation a mid-cycle update and that’s what the new City will be about.
India has only seen four of them and it was only the third generation City that first came to India. Now in its 6th generation, the car is still receiving a great response. In December 2016, Honda sold 2898 units of the City and it’s still going strong. With the facelift, Honda will hope to regain some lost ground. With the launch around the corner, here’s a list of all the things we know about the 2017 Honda City
honda city facelift 2016
  1.  The Honda Greiz, a sedan sold in China, serves as the inspiration for the City facelift
  2.  The new City will come with a redesigned front bumper and new chrome for the front grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED front fog lights
  3. The City will also get a set of new alloy wheels.
  4.  The dimensions of the car will remain unchanged
  5. Additional features will include an updated automatic climate control system will be on offer along with a new 15.7 cm touchscreen unit.
  6. There will be updated Bluetooth telephony along with some existing features such as paddle shifts, cruise control, sunroof and more.
  7. On the engines front, the City will continue to get a 1.5-litre iVTEC which produces 117 bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre iDTEC that produces 100 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.
  8. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by the 5-speed manual gearbox for both the petrol and diesel variant with the CVT unit as an option for the petrol trim.
  9. Expect it to be Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 more pricier than the current car
  10. The new Honda City will rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Hyundai Verna in India.

 
 

 
