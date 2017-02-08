2017 Honda City Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

The 2017 Honda City is all set to launch in India and the company has already started bookings of the car. Honda has teased the City and is showing us what we can expect. While the launch date has been set for the 14th of February, there's been a lot of anticipation already with regards to the car. It's an important car for Honda and ever since its launch in India in 1998 with the third generation, we have loved each and every generation that followed.

The latest sixth generation(globally) and fourth in India was launched in January 2014 and since then has given cars like the Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and even the Hyundai Verna a run for their money. The Honda City has been Honda's most successful model ever since the start of operations in India and commands an unparalled loyalty among customers which is why you see the car still bringing in strong numbers for Honda.

The 2017 Honda City will see the car come with a spoiler with LED stop lamp

The updated sedan made its debut in China and since then has been much awaited. While we've already given you a glimpse as to what to expect from the car, we'll give you a brief idea and in fact the teaser image gives out a lot. The 2017 Honda City gets subtle but prominent changes like a reworked front that gets a tweaked grille with a honeycomb mesh, reworked headlamp cluster with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs), new foglamps, bigger air intakes on the bumper and a slimmer chrome bar. The face then is a refreshing one and ticks the boxes of attractive and premium look which we've seen in pictures of the car at a dealership stockyard

There are no changes to the overall proportions of the car but it'll come with a new alloy wheel design and new outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs). The rear of the car sees some changes too as it sees LED pattern tail lights. All of the changes were seen on the model spied at an Indian dealer yard recently.

The 2017 Honda City is not a new generation but a facelift

We won't see any changes on the engine front though as it will continue to get a 1.5 litre iVTEC petrol motor in the same state of tune churning out 117 bhp and 145 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre iDTEC that produces 100 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual unit for both the petrol and diesel variants, while the CVT automatic will be available on the petrol.



Considering that the new-gen car which was launched in January 2014 has sold close to 2.24 lakh units till date in India, Honda hopes that the facelift will bring in a similar response and we can't wait to see the City work its magic again for Honda.