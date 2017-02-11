2017 Honda City Facelift: Variants, Specifications, And Features List Leaked

2017 Honda City facelift is scheduled to be launched in India on 14 February. Honda opened order books for the City earlier this month and also released teasers of the sedan in the lead-up to the launch. With its sight set on reclaiming the title of the segment leader, the 2017 Honda City facelift's spyshots revealed that the sedan will come sporting an extensively refurbished front among other cosmetic changes. Now with its brochure being recently leaked on the world wide web, we have the 2017 Honda City's specifications and features list.

Honda City 9.01 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Honda City Facelift Profile

According to the brochure, while LED DRLs will be standard across the entire 2017 Honda City range, its VX and ZX trims will come equipped with full LED headlamps, LED fog lights, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and electric sunroof. In addition to that, the ZX trim will also receive LED tail lamps, boot lid-mounted spoiler with integrted LED high mount stop lamp, and rear license plate LED lamps. The new City's list of colour options will include White Orchid Pearl, Carnelian Red Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, and Alabaster Silver Metallic.

Honda City Facelift will get LED DRLs as standard

Inside, the new Honda City will receive fabric upholstery for seats, armrests, and door lining inserts on the S, SV, and V trims, whereas the top-end VX and ZX variants will get leather upholstery including that for the steering wheel, gear knob, and door armrest. Moving on to audio and infotainment, the V, VX, and ZX trims will come loaded with a new 7-inch advanced infotainment with turn-by-turn navigation, 1.5 GB media memory, MirrorLink smartphone connectivity, WiFi USB receiver support, voice recognition, HDMI-in port and microSD card slots, and a rear-view camera. Additionally, the entire range except the S trim will receive power folding door mirrors, manual driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, automatic climate control with touch control panel and rear AC vents.

2017 Honda City Facelift's top-end trims will receive leather upholstery

For safety, the entire 2017 Honda City facelift range will receive dual airbags, anti-lock braks system with electronic brake-force distribution, ISOFIX compatible rear side seats, etc. as standard provisions. With that said, the ZX trim will also get additional front side and side curtain airbags.

2017 Honda City Facelift will be offered in five colour options

The new Honda City will receive a choice of two engine options: the 1.5 litre iVTEC petrol developing 118 bhp and 145 Nm and a 1.5-litre iDTEC that puts out 99 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm. For transmission, the petrol unit will be offered with a five-speed MT or a CVT with paddle shifters, while the diesel engine will get only a six-speed MT. Honda claims an ARAI-certified fuel-efficiency of 17.4 kmpl for the City petrol manual and 18 kmpl for the CVT. Whereas the Honda City diesel's fuel-efficiency is rated at 25.6 kmpl.