2017 Honda City Facelift Leaked In Images Ahead Of Official Reveal

For the 2017 edition, the City facelift has been updated with a more Honda family look in-line with that of the new Civic sedan. Without moving too away from the current design, you do see the new front grille that is now larger and gets a Y-shaped profile. The chrome bar is now slimmer than the outgoing one and extends to the headlights. The headlamp cluster has also been mildly tweaked and now comes with LED DRLs. The front bumper has been revised and gets a sharper tone around the air intake, along with black cladding around the fog lamps.

2017 Honda City Facelift Leaked

At the rear, the wide tail lights have been retained but have been reworked and now come with LED inserts. You also get more chrome on the boot lid as well as an integrated spoiler with a centre LED stop light. The rear bumper has also been tweaked and gets a clutter free look. The side profile remains the same on the 2017 Honda City facelift, albeit with 16-inch alloy wheels instead of 15-inch units.

In addition to the exterior bits, the Honda City facelift will also get an updated infotainment system with Android Auto and mobile mirroring app, while the top variants could see leather seats and six airbags available as standard. In addition, you could the new City sedan getting improved materials around the cabin as part of the updated list. The other changes are likely to include improved ground clearance of about 10 mm, as well as suspension setup for better ride quality.

With respect to power, the 2017 Honda City facelift will continue with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine in Thailand and India. We, however, also get the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that will continue to serve purpose. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and CVT unit, while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual unit.

2017 Honda City Facelift Rear Profile

Having lost the numero uno position to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the facelifted version holds a lot of importance to the Honda City in India, as the model could see the C-segment sedan regain its dominance in the market. That said, the automaker will also have to fend off competition from the Ciaz and Volkswagen Vento facelift, due for launch in 2017 as well as the new generation Hyundai Verna and the recently launched Skoda Rapid facelift. Expect to see a marginal price hike when the new City arrives next year.



Image Source: Funtasticko.net